Skating paths

 Mark Sauer

Andrew Vidmar, 10, Owen Lubben, 7, and Anton Vidmar, 7 race along the ice covered walking paths in Bennett Park in Hibbing Thursday afternoon while Ava Vidmar, and Edie Lubben enjoy a more leisurely skate through the scenic park. The city of Hibbing uses a water truck to flood the parks walking trails to allow recreation year round.

