Skating Day at Assumption

Assumption Catholic School teachers aid Haley Hagen laughs and waves at pre-kindergarten students Elana Moberg and Rowan Dicklich as they slide on after Hagen slipped on the ice while pushing the girls during Catholic School's Week ice skating day Friday in Hibbing. Haidyn Day stopped skating to help Hagen stand up.

 Mark Sauer

Assumption Catholic School teachers aid Haley Hagen laughs and waves at pre-kindergarten students Elana Moberg and Rowan Dicklich as they slide on after Hagen slipped on the ice while pushing the girls during Catholic School's Week ice skating day Friday in Hibbing. Haidyn Day stopped skating to help Hagen stand up.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments