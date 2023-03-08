Skaters to take to the ice for spring show 'Stars of ISA' By STAFF REPORT Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Skaters with the Iverson Skating Academy are presenting their spring show at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, at Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena in Chisholm. Emily Law - Flom Designs and Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHISHOLM—Advanced skaters from the Iverson Skating Academy are getting ready for their spring skating show.There are two opportunities to catch “Stars of the ISA,” at 7 p.m. on both Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, at Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena in Chisholm.Michele Iverson, owner and Coach of Iverson Skating Academy said there are 14 skaters in the Advanced group.Three skaters being honored at this year’s show—Jolene Quirk, the club’s lone high school senior, and Audrey Minor and Lily Thorson, who passed their gold tests.Coaches in addition to Michele Iverson are Maggie Iverson and Lisa Sorensen.Admission to Stars of the ISA is free of charge. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Skating Sports Hockey School Systems Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hibbing Taconite gets short-term lifeline Michelle Anne 'Shelly' Lubinski Carol Helen Nevala John M. Drazenovich Roberta White and Barbara Trombly Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
