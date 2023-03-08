Skaters prepare for spring show

Skaters with the Iverson Skating Academy are presenting their spring show at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, at Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena in Chisholm.

 Emily Law - Flom Designs and Photography

CHISHOLM—Advanced skaters from the Iverson Skating Academy are getting ready for their spring skating show.

There are two opportunities to catch “Stars of the ISA,” at 7 p.m. on both Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, at Chet Tomassoni Memorial Arena in Chisholm.

