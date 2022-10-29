MARIE TOLONEN
MESABI TRIBUNE
HIBBING — Six candidates, three incumbents and three newcomers, have stepped up and are vying for three seats on the Hibbing School Board. They are incumbents Marge Martin, Kathy Nyberg and Jeff Polcher and newcomers Krist Elsner, Sarah Gabardi and Jonun McGraffey.
All of the candidates were asked the same questions for this article and given the same set of perimeters. The following are their unedited answers.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
—
Marge Martin
Background/experience: I am a one term incumbent school board member with a record of participation in school board member development, and the commitment of time and energy to be an informed leader. I understand the school’s vision, mission, and policies, as well as the current successes, challenges, and opportunities for improvement.
I have been an instructor in laboratory science at Hibbing Community College for many years. I have also been actively involved in area recreational activities over the years, with many involving young people, from scouting and water sports to teaching skiing and snowboarding. Organizations need active participants and I have held offices in several groups, including secretary-treasurer of the curling club for several years. I have been a hospital laboratory manager responsible for managing personnel and budgets.
Why are you running for this particular office? I am passionate about public education as a means of giving every student an opportunity to acquire the knowledge and skills to better understand the world around them and be a productive person in society. The Hibbing School District has a history of providing a world class education and I will work to have this to continue. As a retired educator, I have the time, energy, and experience to continue serving as a school board director and giving back to the community.
What do you see as the three major issues in your district and if elected how do you
plan to address them?
Student learning: The primary focus of public education is giving every student the opportunity to develop their talents and academic excellence. It is well documented that the pandemic caused significant learning loss and mental health issues. The district wisely used covid relief money to fund additional support services for students, school social workers and counselors, interventionists, resource officers, and check and connect programs to help students get back on track with learning. These added services have been shown to be effective, most recently by Hibbing’s state test scores. I think that finding funding to continue these support services will be a challenge. These programs must be supported by state funding passed by the legislature, along with county and city support, and grants. I will be a voice advocating for these education priorities at all levels of government. I always ask myself, with every decision, what is best for the students and what is best for the district.
School safety is of utmost importance and encompasses many issues such as violence, bullying, cybersecurity, mental health, and infectious disease. Each of these issues requires its own planning, implementation, and training. There is no one solution. The administration works with community resources to address and review each of these issues at every opportunity. I will continue to support building upgrades and enhancements, in-school mental health services, social-emotional learning curriculum, and planning and training for emergency preparedness.
School finance is a daunting challenge in this time of inflation. A school does not produce a product where it can raise the price to the consumer to cover increased costs and expenses of the business. Public education is dependent upon state funding formulas as enacted by the legislature. Some educational mandates are not fully funded, requiring a shift of monies from other sources. As a board member, I will be actively involved in communicating with our legislators, community, and supporting groups, such as the Minnesota School Board Association, to convey the importance of and the needs of public education, including funding.
Closing statement: I am proud of the administrators and their leadership, the teachers and their dedication to students, and all of the employees of ISD 701 who work to keep this district great. In the last few years, we have dealt with a pandemic that forced distance learning, built and opened the Early Childhood and Family Education Center for the youngest learners, added artificial turf to Cheever Field, and maintained a long- term facility maintenance program to keep the buildings in good shape. It takes a “village” to support our children and we have that village. I will continue to work to improve all aspects of education that provide the best opportunities possible for each and every student.
—
Kathy Nyberg
Background/experience: I’ve been on the school board for the past eight years during which time I have learned a lot about our district and about directing a school district in Mn. I’m married with three daughters who all went through Hibbing schools, and I’m a proud Hibbing grad as well. My education includes a degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s in Human Resources. I was in HR at 3M Co. for 11 years, however, during most of my career I was involved in education as a Kindergarten teacher, substitute teacher (in Hibbing), adult employee education coordinator at an area mining company, swim instructor, Upward Bound instructor, and most recently as a career and employment skills teacher at HCC.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I have really enjoyed working on the school board — both the challenges and the successes. I like listening to all sides and opinions and then using common sense and my best judgment to determine the right decision. We have accomplished a lot of great things over the past 8 years and I want to keep it going! I’m totally committed to making this town and school district that I love the best it can be. I’m very proud that Hibbing has the highest MN test scores on the Range, that we just opened a new Early Childhood Center, and that we finally have artificial turf for our student athletes. More exciting things are on the horizon for our district, and I would be honored to continue my work on the board to keep the good things coming. Lastly, I’m personally vested in the success of the district as I will have 10 grandchildren (currently ages 8 and under) attending Hibbing schools now and for many years into the future.
What do you see as the three major issues in your district and if elected how do you plan to address them?
The first challenge is to keep Hibbing on top and continue our legacy of excellence in education. Today parents have various options for education, and I want to make Hibbing their #1 choice. I believe our district is strong academically with outstanding teachers, state of the art technology, and honors and college credit courses. We offer a huge array of extracurricular activities in sports, music, art, robotics, math and knowledge teams, and theater. Our new early childhood center is second to none, and our career and industry programs at the high school are well developed. If elected, in light of our new turf for football, track, soccer, and softball, I plan to continue to work on updating facilities and getting new turf for baseball and additional courts for basketball and volleyball. I also strongly support updates for the hockey programs at the Memorial Building. Like it or not, we need to provide what other districts offer in regards to sports facilities in order to attract large youth tournaments that bring dollars and recognition to the community of Hibbing.
My second challenge of note is keeping students and staff safe on a daily basis. Unfortunately the world has changed with increasing incidents of school violence, and I’m committed to making sure our Hibbing buildings are safe and secure. We have done a lot, but there is more to do. The challenge will be securing the funds to make these necessary security improvements. My “pie in the sky” goal for student safety is to get an overpass built over the highway at 23rd Street in order for our students to safely walk to practices at Cheever Field.
The last challenge I will note is the increase in the number of our students with social and emotional needs. Every year I’ve been on the board we have added support staff, counseling, and social and emotional curriculum to the district to help these students, but it remains a challenge. I believe that reaching kids as young as possible to provide help is key, so one of my goals is to increase the number of future incoming Kindergartners who have attended preschool. Partnering with local healthcare providers may be a way to do this. For older students, we need to ensure counseling is easily accessed, require a mental health education course, teach appropriate use of social media, and support students who unfortunately deal with bullying online.
Closing statement: In closing, I would appreciate the opportunity to serve this district that I love for four more years, and I thank you in advance for your vote of confidence.
—
Jeff Polcher
Background/experience: I am a lifelong resident of Hibbing. My wife, Debbie, and I have 3 kids who all graduated from HHS. We also have five grandchildren, two of which are sophomores at HHS. I am a HHS Graduate. I also graduated from Hibbing Community College and UMD.
I have over 30 years of experience as a social worker for St. Louis County. I have also served for 12 years on the Hibbing School Board.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running for my fourth term on the board because I want to be part of the continued educational opportunities that Hibbing has to offer. We have incredible facilities and the most talented staff on the Range. Many of our teachers have chosen to teach in Hibbing after working in other districts. Hibbing continues to be a highly respected school districts statewide.
What do you see as the three major issues in your district and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Increased funding from the State. MN currently has a major budget surplus. We will continue to work with our local legislators and lobbyists in an attempt to secure the necessary funds needed to provide the best educational opportunities available for our students.
The mental health needs of our kids is always a top priority. The past few years have been incredibly challenging for many of our students.
This school year we have made a significant investment in hiring social workers and additional mental health staff to assist kids who may be struggling.
School safety continues to be a challenge nationwide. We have invested heavily in making our buildings secure by installing security cameras and other technology in the event of a crisis. This school year we have also added another resource officer (police officer) to our buildings. Securing long term funding to continue to provide these services are essential.
Recently the Dept. of Education released last years Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment scores. In all categories, Hibbing’s scores exceeded all other schools in our region. This is a reflection on the quality of our staff. Statewide graduation rates last year were 83.3%. Hibbing’s grad rate was 94.2%.
Hibbing Schools continue to provide a solid education that prepares our students for whatever career path that they choose.
Closing statement: I respectfully request your support on November 8, 2022. Jeff Polcher. Go Bluejackets!
—
Krist Elsner
Background/Experience: I have been a resident of Hibbing for most of my life, where I have owned and operated my Barber Shop for 25 years. I have raised one child, and currently have one enrolled in the Hibbing Public School District. I have been actively serving the community as a member of the local Masonic Lodge and Shriners. These things have provided me with the knowledge of the importance of our small community.
Why are you running for this particular office?
As stated above, I have lived in this community for the majority of my life. I have seen the importance of our school district and the influence it has on our children. Through my work and daily conversations with the people in our community, I hear several concerns that they would like to be addressed, as well as ideas to help improve our school district. I feel as if I could be an advocate for the parents, children, teachers, and other members of our community.
What do you see as the three major issues in your district and if elected how do you plan to address them?
The three major issues that I see within these areas include: lack of transparency, the school board’s relationship with the community, and the number of students that have left our school district for other surrounding communities.
In addressing the lack of transparency, I would like our school board meetings moved to a more convenient time for those who work and serve in our community. This includes parents/guardians, teachers, and other members of the public. In doing this, more ideas, concerns, and opinions can be heard and/or addressed. The current time of our school board meetings do not allow the vast majority of these people to attend.
In addressing the school board relationship with the community, I would address the distrust that many members within the community have expressed. To build this relationship, I believe that there needs to be trust and transparency, as stated above. The way to accomplish this is through more input from all members of our community including parents and teachers. By doing this, we will obtain a clear understanding of our community’s concerns. In addressing the number of students that have left our school district, I would like to ask those “why?” I would like to discover the reasons for them leaving the district and ways that we can help to retain our students. It is clear that people have concerns within our school district that have not been addressed and are leaving. By asking those “why?”, we are able to address those concerns in hopes to improve our student body.
Closing statement: I believe that our current school board has endured through a challenging time, however the community’s concerns have not been addressed through their lack of transparency and communication. I believe that our school board needs to serve our community, rather than dictate it. I hope that members of our school board exhibit passion and energy in serving those in our community, while also following the standards and expectations that are asked of our community.
—
Sarah Gabardi
Background/Experience: I was born and raised in Hibbing which is still where my family calls home. I graduated from HHS in 2000 and continued on at HCC and Bemidji State University. I’m a mother of 3 children who have attended school in our district and a wife of a teacher in a neighboring district. I have both a banking and business background that I feel supports my ability to add value to the school board.
Why are you running for this particular office?
These last few years have really been difficult for everyone, especially children. As a concerned parent, I started attending school board meetings and what I witnessed was that our district failed our students, staff, parents, and community by putting students and their education second to personal and political agendas. I’m running so that there’s a voice for parents. A voice for the staff that feels like they have to keep their head down, door closed, and mouth shut. For the students who want to learn Science, Math, History, and English. I’m running for community members who want a better Hibbing.
What do you see as the three major issues in your district and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Academic Excellence, Curriculum, and Safety.
Getting students to reach their full potential and achieving their goals is so important. We have to make the students our priority. Our MN High School report card scores have been declining since even before the pandemic. I oppose Critical Race Theory (CRT). I'll be in support of any board motion to remove it from our classrooms. I'm in support of true education: Math, Reading, English, Science, and History. We owe it to all our students and staff to provide a safe learning and working environment. Our disciplinary actions are currently subjective and they should be objective. There are grey areas in some of our school policies when they should be very clear and specific. Inappropriate, bad, negative, dangerous behavior shouldn't be tolerated regardless of a student's gender, race, group involvement, parent's job, social status, or relationships. I believe that our district should be 100% transparent with what happens in our schools, with what our students are seeing, being taught, and having to participate in. I believe that parents and community members deserve the truth and not just part of the truth, but all of it.
Closing statement: I'm asking for your vote in November because I will put our kids and their education first. I'm willing to do what it takes to remove politics from our schools. I'm pro-teacher and pro-parent. I'm willing to listen to others and act on opportunities that could benefit our district. I'm excited to take on new challenges that will bring positive change and impact us all.
—
Jonun McGraffey
Background/Experience: I graduated in 2019 from Hibbing and was involved in nearly everything. I have served on the school board as a student representative, played basketball, baseball, football, student council, national honors society, leadership council, youth group and I also volunteered at events such as national night out.
I currently am working towards an engineering degree through Iron Range Engineering at the Mesabi Range campus. I have worked at Super One Foods (which is where some of you may know me from), and now I work road construction to help me reach my goal of graduating with no student debt.
Why are you running for this particular office?
Politics are local. I am unable to change the world, but I can change My world. This is my home where my family is. This is where I would like to raise my own family. I also want to regain my pride in this city and help others once again be proud to be a bluejacket.
What do you see as the three major issues in your district and if elected how do you plan to address them?
I want to keep the kids on their path of education (not indoctrination) and be a part of adjusting it to help them learn things that will be useful in their futures. I do not believe in mandates or forcing free Americans to comply with things that are not constitutional.
I want to be a voice for the people and I think that since I have just graduated and had younger siblings in the school, I have some very good insight into the students needs as well as the best direction for the school.
Closing statement: I put the Bible first and the constitution next. I may not know exactly what policy is best, but I will make my decisions with the Bible, Constitution, and family in mind. I don’t know much about politics, but this seems to be the best way to help my city.
