SISU to host a dog show at St. Louis County Fairgrounds

CHISHOLM — A dog sporting club with members from across northern Minnesota is hosting a show at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm.
The SISU Dog Sporting Club of Northern Minnesota Conformation and Rally Obedience event is set for July 23 and 24. The first show starts at 9 a.m., followed by the second show at 9:30 a.m. and Rally at 11 a.m. Spectators are welcome, and there is no fee to watch.
Day of show entries are from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The deadline for discounts on pre-entry registration is July 15. Vendors will be available on site.
SISU was founded nearly two years ago by a group of dog enthusiasts who wanted to provide more opportunities for people to get out and get active with their dogs in the local area, according to Jenna Soltis, founder and club president.
“SISU encompasses all of northern Minnesota — we have members from Bemidji to Virginia and then down to Park Rapids and Fergus Falls,” Soltis said via email earlier this week. “We welcome members to join from all over the Northern Minnesota area.
Past events have been held in Grand Rapids, Bovey, Mountain Iron and Virginia. There are currently seven members on the club’s board of directors.
“Now we are adding Chisholm to the list, and we hope as the club grows; we can offer more events throughout northern Minnesota,” Soltis added.
SISU is a licensed United Kennel Klub (UKC) club, offering Conformation, Rally, Obedience, and Weight Pull competitions, and is hoping to add more sports as it grows.
“Our July show will be four Conformation shows and two Rally Obedience events between Saturday and Sunday,” Soltis said. “We are offering Junior Showmanship and Total Dog as well. We will have a food truck on site and some local vendors there as well. We welcome spectators to come on out and see what it’s all about.”
Ribbons and rosettes will be handed out for winning dogs.
Soltis explained that Conformation is a sport that evaluates a dog’s structure, movement, and overall breed type.
“It may look like a dog is just prancing around a ring, but a lot of work goes into it — on both ends of the leash. Conformation shows are a great way to get to see a variety of different dog breeds and to talk to owners of them. We even have a few rare breeds in attendance.”
For Conformation, your dog has to be a United Kennel Club (UKC) registered purebred, she said. “If your dog is registered with American Kennel Klub (AkC), you can register your dog with UKC as well,” she noted, adding that UKC does allow altered purebreds to compete in Conformation.
For Junior Showmanship, the Junior needs a UKC Juniors number.
“They can show any dog, it doesn’t have to be a purebred,” Soltis said. “With Junior Showmanship it is about the kids learning to work with their dog and the basics of showing. This is a great way for kids two to 18 to get into the sport.”
“For any UKC performance (sporting) event — all you need is a UKC performance listing number, if your dog isn’t already registered with UKC,” Soltis said. “At this show we will be offering Rally Obedience. It’s a way to show off your dog’s obedience skills on a fun course. You can talk to your dog, encourage your dog, but no treats in the ring. Rally is a great way to build a strong bond with your dog and test your skills. However, it’s all about getting out there and just having some fun with your dog.
For sports: rally, agility, weight pull, scent work, etc, the dog doesn't have to be a purebred, and you don’t even have to know the breed or date of birth, Soltis said.
“You put in what information you have and they assign your dog a number,” she said. “With that number you can enter events and track your dog's accomplishments.” More information is available at: https://www.ukcdogs.com/performance-listing.
More information on the SISU Dog Sporting Club of Northern Minnesota and upcoming shows are available on line at the SISU Sporting Dog website at www.sisudogsportingclub.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.