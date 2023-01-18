Side Lake—Members of the Side Lake Events Committee is planning a day chock full of fun for people of all ages with the support of community sponsors.
The Side Lake Winter Festival is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Side Lake Community Center.
Outdoor activities include sledding, skating, snowshoeing, a horse-drawn sleigh ride, games and a snow maze. Inside activities include a hot chocolate bar, snacks and cookies, and a few artisans from Side Lake selling their goods. The event is free and open to the public with food and drink as supplies last.
Sandys said the forecast for this year’s event is warmer than last year when the daytime high was at one degree below zero.
“We’ll still have a couple of fire pits,” Sandys said.
New this year to the Winter Festival is a sliding game called, “Human Curling.”
“You go on a sled or tube and get pushed or slide onto a target to win,” explained Sandy’s.
The snow maze is also new and is roughly two feet deep and loops around an area approximately the size of a baseball field.
Artisans participating in the Winter Festival are required to be from Side Lake and the items they sell either be homemade or handmade.
A vendor with mittens and scarves, a stained glass vendor, a clothing vendor, and one that produces mugs and cups have signed up, Sandys noted.
The Side Lake Winter Festival is the first of five events that the Events Committee has planned for this year, made possible with the support of sponsorships.
“Quite a few people have contributed, so it’s good to get the support of the local companies and organizations,” Sandys said.
Upcoming events are as follows:
July 1, Firecracker 5K; July 4, Fourth of July parade; Aug. 17, Celebrate Side Lake (this is the largest of the events); and Oct. 7, Fall Festival.
For more information go to the French Township website at sidelake.org, or check out the Side Lake events page on Facebook.
