SIDE LAKE — An afternoon of fun for all ages is in store at the inaugural Side Lake Winter Festival.
Winter Festival is one of the family-friendly events being planned by a group of local volunteers involved in the Side Lake Events Committee, and is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Side Lake Community Center, at 7548 Hwy. 5 in Side Lake.
“We are thrilled to host this event for all ages to get outside and have some Minnesota winter fun,” said Talia Sandys, chair for this year’s event in a press release. “There is something for everyone to enjoy. We are so grateful to our community, local businesses, and volunteers to support this effort. Come join us.”
Committee member Judy Kelly echoed Sandy’s sentiments, adding that the energy
created from the Celebrate Side Lake event held in August 2021 continued to grow as the Side Lake Event Committee members began to plan for this first Winter Festival.
Outdoor activities planned for the Winter Festival include skating, sledding, snow painting, turkey bowling, dog sled rides, and horse drawn sleigh rides.
“Winters can be very long, but there is still so much to enjoy outdoors,” Kelly said via email. “Although the Side Lake community is smaller during the winter months, there is a huge welcome to residents, visitors, and surrounding communities to take the short drive to Side Lake to enjoy the thrill of the sliding hill and skate on other outdoor rink as well as experiencing a sled dog ride through the wooded trail and more,” Kelly said.
Kelly suggests people make a day of it, starting out with the Sled the City being held that same day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Chisholm, and then head to Side Lake for the Winter Festival.
Inside the community center there will be snow crafts, hot beverages and snacks.
The Side Lake Winter Festival is sponsored by the Town of French, along with a host of businesses from Side Lake and the surrounding area.
