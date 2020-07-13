CHISHOLM — A Side Lake man died from sustained injuries in a dirt bike crash early Saturday in Chisholm, officials said.
The Chisholm Police Department reported Monday that 29-year-old Cody J. Miller died from sustained injuries after he crashed the bike near the intersection of East Lake Street and Southeast First Avenue.
Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 2:16 p.m. on Saturday and discovered that Miller was traveling southbound across East Lake Street when he struck the curb and was ejected from the bike.
Miller was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Hibbing Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Chisholm Ambulance and Chisholm Fire, as well as Hibbing Ambulance assisted at the scene.
