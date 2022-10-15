A variety of fun planned for free outdoor event

There is plenty of fun in store for the Side Lake Fall Festival and costume party taking place today from 1 to 4 p.m. outside the Side Lake Community Center.  

SIDE LAKE — The community of Side Lake is embracing the change of seasons with its Fall Festival and costume party.

“The cool weather doesn’t deter us — the event goes on rain or shine,” Talia Sandys, who along with Julie Marinucci and Judy Kelly are spearheading the event planned by the Side Lake Event Committee said on Friday. “Side Lake is stunning in the fall — we invite everyone to share our community and enjoy a beautiful day outdoors with excitement for kids of all ages.”

