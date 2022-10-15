SIDE LAKE — The community of Side Lake is embracing the change of seasons with its Fall Festival and costume party.
“The cool weather doesn’t deter us — the event goes on rain or shine,” Talia Sandys, who along with Julie Marinucci and Judy Kelly are spearheading the event planned by the Side Lake Event Committee said on Friday. “Side Lake is stunning in the fall — we invite everyone to share our community and enjoy a beautiful day outdoors with excitement for kids of all ages.”
The festival is from 1 to 4 p.m. today on the grounds and under the pavilion of the Side Lake Community Center, at 7548 Hwy. 5 in Side Lake. There is no admission charge and free hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks, and beverages will be available while supplies last.
Additional activities include archery, a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, crafts, games and prizes. The first 100 kids will take home a pumpkin.
Organizers encourage those attending to come prepared for the weather with hats, mittens and added layers of clothing under their costumes. There will be a fire to warm up by and the crafts and food will be under the pavilion.
“Sit by the fire and take in the music with a cup of hot cider while the kids visit animals from Cook’s Country Connection,” Sandys said.
The Side Lake Event Committee coordinates five community events each year: a winter festival, the Firecracker 5K, Fourth of July Parade, Celebrate Side Lake and a fall festival. Sponsorships are set up to cover all five events with one donation. There are various levels of sponsorship available.
“This is our last of five community events this year,” Kelly, Committee Chair said “We had tremendous support from the township, community and sponsors and as a result were able to put together events for every season at the lake.”
Additional information can be found at sidelake.org/events or on Facebook under Side Lake Fall Festival.
