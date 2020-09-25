The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office is considering filing criminal charges after a shot was fired during an altercation in Aurora.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriffs’ Office, authorities were called to an incident at about 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday when a fight broke out between a male bow hunter and a male resident of Aurora.

“During the physical altercation, the city resident pulled a handgun and fired one shot directly into the ground,” the release states.

No injuries related to the gunshot were reported and only minor injuries to the resident as a result of the altercation.

The incident remains under investigation and charges could be filed early next week.

Responding agencies were the East Range Police Department, Gilbert Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments