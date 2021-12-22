Shortest day of the year

The sun makes a brief appearance over Virginia after breaking through heavy cloud cover Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday was the shortest day of the year marking the official start of winter with the sun up for only eight hours and twenty six minutes.

