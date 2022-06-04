Event to go on rain or shine

Pictured is a 1951 Dodge pickup owned by Tim Olson of Cherry. It’s one of the vehicles planned to be on display at the Blast from the Past Car Show today at Bennett Park in Hibbing.

 Photo submitted

HIBBING —The Shifters Car Club of Hibbing is getting revved up for its Blast From the Past Car Show.

Now in its 29th year it takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Bennett Park in Hibbing, and goes on rain or shine.

The event started out in North Hibbing. It moved to its current location in 2018 due to mining activity going on at its previous location.

Dogs, bikes and scooters are prohibited.

There is no admission for spectators, and concessions are available on site.

A $10 entry fee is charged for each of the following: Show cars and co-drivers, car corral, flea market and vendors. A portion of the proceeds benefit local charities selected by the club. Tim Olson, originally from Hibbing and now a resident of the Cherry area, said he’s been a part of the show for a number of years, and is looking forward to this year’s event.

“We don’t do pre-registrations, and we get 100 or so cars if it’s nice weather,” Olson said. “It looks like the forecast is going to be nice Saturday, so we should have a pretty good turnout.”

Olson said as hosts the Shifters don’t enter their own vehicles in the Blast from the Past and instead will bring vehicles along to display. A 1951 blue Dodge pickup is one Olson plans to display.

“It’s for the car hobbyist, and people who want to work on older cars,” Olson explained. “We welcome new members that want to get into the car club — it’s a great way for the community to keep the car show going.”

Olson said there just aren’t as many old cars out there as there once was, so car clubs everywhere are working to attract new members.

A car cruise of downtown Hibbing is planned for after the car show and is hosted by the Squires Car Club.

For more information call 218-969-6791, 218-262-3390, or 218-966-7250.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments