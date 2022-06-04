HIBBING —The Shifters Car Club of Hibbing is getting revved up for its Blast From the Past Car Show.
Now in its 29th year it takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Bennett Park in Hibbing, and goes on rain or shine.
The event started out in North Hibbing. It moved to its current location in 2018 due to mining activity going on at its previous location.
Dogs, bikes and scooters are prohibited.
There is no admission for spectators, and concessions are available on site.
A $10 entry fee is charged for each of the following: Show cars and co-drivers, car corral, flea market and vendors. A portion of the proceeds benefit local charities selected by the club. Tim Olson, originally from Hibbing and now a resident of the Cherry area, said he’s been a part of the show for a number of years, and is looking forward to this year’s event.
“We don’t do pre-registrations, and we get 100 or so cars if it’s nice weather,” Olson said. “It looks like the forecast is going to be nice Saturday, so we should have a pretty good turnout.”
Olson said as hosts the Shifters don’t enter their own vehicles in the Blast from the Past and instead will bring vehicles along to display. A 1951 blue Dodge pickup is one Olson plans to display.
“It’s for the car hobbyist, and people who want to work on older cars,” Olson explained. “We welcome new members that want to get into the car club — it’s a great way for the community to keep the car show going.”
Olson said there just aren’t as many old cars out there as there once was, so car clubs everywhere are working to attract new members.
A car cruise of downtown Hibbing is planned for after the car show and is hosted by the Squires Car Club.
For more information call 218-969-6791, 218-262-3390, or 218-966-7250.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.