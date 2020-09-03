The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in trying to locate and check the welfare of Rhonda Lynn Appicelli, 52, of Cherry Township.
Appicelli was last seen at her residence located in the 3900 Blk. River Rd. in Cherry Township on Aug. 26. She is described as a white female, 5'5" tall, approximately 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is known to drive a 1988 white colored Pontiac Firebird Trans-AM with Minnesota license plates 654-RLN.
If anyone has seen her or knows her current whereabouts they are urged to contact the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office dispatch center at 218-742-9825 or 911.
