Shelter pets need help this holiday season

While out shopping this holiday season, there’s an opportunity to help out animals being cared for at local animal shelters.
Some local shelters are seeking not only new homes for the animals they are currently housing, but donations as well.
Carrie Nelson, Shelter Manager at Precious Paws Humane Society in Chisholm, said on Wednesday that there are currently 22 newborn kittens, 19 cats and at least one dog in the shelter’s care.
A second dog was on a stray hold with the hope of finding its owners.
Nelson said the shelter offers a foster program, adding there are a few cats who they’d like to get in a foster home as they would likely do better in a home situation.
Two senior cats, Zoey 14 and Nibby 12, lost their owner earlier this year.
There’s also Maxwell, a five year-old diabetic cat. An ideal foster for Maxwell would be someone who is familiar with administering shots and medicine, and could help him stay on a feeding schedule to help get his insulin levels normalized, Nelson said.
Officials at Precious Paws are currently looking for donations including Dawn dish soap, 13 gallon garbage bags, cat beds, dog beds, bleach (disinfecting type), paper towels, Tidy Cats non-clumping cat litter, Friskies indoor cat food, Friskies pate’ cat food, Purina Kitten Chow, Fancy Feast wet kitten food, cat toys, dog toys, nitrile gloves, Arm and Hammer laundry soap, leashes, cat collars, dog collars, gift cards, copy paper, Sharpies, pens, tape.
Items can be dropped off at Precious Paws Humane Society at 101 Southwest First Ave. in Chisholm.
Precious Paws is currently open by appointment with staff normally available between 1 and 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you are dropping off donations, it’s preferred if you call ahead at 218-254-3300. Please leave a message if nobody answers.
A tree with wish list items for Precious Paws is also available at Jubilee Foods in Chisholm. Items selected and purchased there can be left at the store in the collection box.
---
Jessica Kudis, shelter manager at Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing earlier this week said there are a total of 18 dogs and cats, and 25 cats and kittens there.
Range Regional Rescue offers a foster to adopt program, where potential adopters can foster an animal until an appointment is available at the veterinarian to have it spayed or neutered.
“It’s been working good,” Kudis said.
The shelter also is caring for a dog with special needs as it tested positive for heartworm.
On the wish list for them is dry cat food, dry kitten food, dry dog food, dry puppy food, canned cat food, canned dog food, clay non-clumping cat litter, cat treats, cat toys, dog treats, dog toys, copy paper, scissors, Whiteout, Forever Stamps, Clorox cleaning wipes, HE laundry soap, Kleenex, liquid hand soap, 55 gallon garbage bags, gift cards or monetary donations.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the shelter at 11215 Hwy. 37 Hibbing, MN 55746.
Range Regional Animal Rescue is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
For questions or more information, you can contact Range Regional Animal Rescue at 218-262-1900.
