Sharing the power of eating healthy

TOWER — Lisa Smith knows first-hand how simply changing her eating habits has relieved pain and made her feel more alive.
She began incorporating healthier and cleaner food choices into her diet five years ago. “Within a year I lost 50 pounds,” felt less fatigued, and her pain had subsided, she said.
Smith has readily shared her food journey with friends and family.
The northern Minnesota native is now bringing what she has learned to the entire community.
Smith opened Little Green Pantry in Tower late last year and has many ideas for expanding the business, which currently offers an array of all-natural and organic, non-GMO products, along with locally crafted gifts.
The pantry is stocked with organic coffees and teas, baking supplies, spices, all-natural sauces, canned goods, dried fruit and vegetables, plant-based products, organic dairy, granola, jerky, healthy snacks, CBD products, and essential oils, which Smith has carefully hand-selected.
There are also many high-quality kitchen and home and décor items, handmade bath and body products, natural cleaning supplies, including the Mrs. Meyers brand, baby gifts, dog treats, plush blankets and pillows, puzzles and games, handcrafted jewelry, and northern Minnesota gifts.
Smith’s daughter, who designs jewelry, can also custom engrave small decorative signs and cutting boards.
Smith said she plans to eventually add more coolers with grab-and-go meals, as well as a bulk spice area.
Little Green Pantry’s online store on its website, littlegreenpantry.com, is almost complete, and will also offer a pickup option, she said.
As the store grows, so will the site. It already has a blog tab, where various products are spotlighted.
Tower was in need of a store providing healthy brands, Smith said, noting that residents previously had to drive about 30 miles for access to an organic food store.
The market has been received well by locals and is popular with residents in Ely, she said. Smith expects it will also be a convenient option for visitors of nearby lake resorts and cabin owners.
Little Green Pantry is located in Tower’s new Idea Warehouse building on the town’s main street. Smith’s family purchased the building, which had sat vacant for many years and was previously a service station.
Idea Warehouse was remodeled into a multi-tenant space and is the site of Flexspace, a co-working area for remote workers, freelancers and anyone in need of high-speed, reliable internet access. Flexspace has shared and private offices, meeting rooms and a photography studio, with day or monthly passes available.
The building has several tenants, including a boutique. Plans are to renovate the upstairs into several apartments to assist with Tower’s housing shortage, said Smith, who has lived in the city for 15 years.
She opened the pantry at the urging of family, who knew how important and significant healthy eating had become to her, she said.
After all, the space was available in the building.
Little Green Panty opened right before Thanksgiving last year and celebrated a grand opening the first Saturday of December.
Smith said she is proud to be part of the revitalization and growth of Tower.
She is equally proud to offer quality products to people, whether they are seasoned healthy eaters or just looking for more clean, natural options.
Smith said she plans to spend this summer building the business, but in the future she envisions having a trailer offering smoothies and special events to celebrate “the goodness of eating healthy.”
“There are so many possibilities,” she said.
Little Green Pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. There may be expanded summer hours.
