Settlement issues lead to ‘waviness’ on Biwabik’s reconstructed main street

BIWABIK — Driving down Biwabik’s newly reconstructed Main Street this spring has been a bit of a roller coaster ride.
The $6 million project was opened for traffic around Nov. 1, but problems with the roadway soon developed this spring.
City Administrator Jeff Jacobson said settlement issues showed up as the frost was going out of the ground and things were thawing out. He called it a gradual process of things starting to settle, which caused a “waviness’’ to the road’s surface.
“We believe we’re seeing settling in those deeper dig areas,’’ he said in a telephone interview. The excavation was done to allow for storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main replacement.
The fix for the project and when it will be done are both yet to be determined.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation officials have been in Biwabik for much of the last week assessing the situation and working with general contractor Ulland Brothers of Cloquet, according to Jacobson.
“They are working on coming up with a fix right now. We don’t know what that’s going to be at this point.’’
MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator Margie Nelson said a repair plan is in the process of being developed for the “unforeseen settlement in the road.’’ She added MnDOT doesn’t know what the cause is yet and she couldn’t elaborate on anything that has been found yet in the state-led project.
Jacobson thought there would be a week or two of analysis to determine what is needed before it gets to the remedy phase. “I don’t have a timeline for it.’’
The cost of the project was divided between the state and the City of Biwabik based on MnDOT’s established “cost participation policy,’’ according to Jacobson. “The policy assigns different cost splits to different categories.’’
He added the city contributed $1.5 million, of which $500,000 was from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation grants.
“The responsibility to pay for the fix will depend heavily on what the engineers and inspectors find in the next week or two,’’ Jacobson said. “The City of Biwabik does not expect to financially participate in the fix.’’
The approximately 1-mile downtown phase (from Old County Road 715 on the west to Highway 4 on the east) was part of a much larger project for MnDOT to redo Highway 135 and has been worked on for the last two summers, he added.
“We’re getting a lot of questions about it’’ from the public, Jacobson added. “We’ve been contacted quite a few times by local legislators too,’’ including Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora. Lislegard did reach out to the city to say he was aware of the situation and offered any assistance the city might need to get it fixed, the city administrator stated.
Despite the settlement issues, the city plans to continue with beautification efforts along the roadway later this summer.
Jacobson said Biwabik received a $300,000 transportation alternatives grant just for that. The work would include installing benches and bike racks, along with ornamental and shade trees, in the sidewalk areas adjacent to Main Street. The project will be bid out later this summer.
