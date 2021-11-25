A legacy is the lasting impression people leave. Their character, the impact that they make, the way they treat others, the good things they do, the compassion and passion they show. It starts to unfold in the stories that others tell, and memories shared.
We often do not know what it looks like while we are here. That is not the case with Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni whose legacy is still in the making, yet, can be seen in his vast accomplishments that he continues to build on each day in his role as a public servant, a position that he has had for nearly three decades.
He is a passionate and driven advocate for the Iron Range, its hardworking people, and their way of life. The impact and influence that he has on the area and all his constituents, changes lives.
Legacies have the tendency to write themselves. For Tomassoni, it is one that is built on doing hard work, showing kindness, as well as listening, caring, responding, and being there for others.
His enthusiasm for northern Minnesota and the Iron Range runs so deep it is in his heart, his blood, and a part of who he is.
It is hard for him to imagine it not being a part of him as he has lived and breathed helping his friends, neighbors, family, and community for years.
He demonstrates determination in his job and does amazing things all while being a good person, approachable, and understanding.
As a public servant, he serves the people of the area making ideas become a reality and troubles disappear. His commitment and perseverance shape this region and make it a good place to live, work, and play.
There is not one article that could sum up nearly 30 years of accomplish-
ments and the people he has impacted and continues to impact. There are thousands of stories and behind the scenes activity that could be written in a book someday, becoming an instrumental part of history.
Yet for Tomassoni, it is not necessarily the big accomplishments that stand out most, it is the relationships built and being able to help on an individual level.
---
CHISHOLM — For three decades Senator David Tomassoni of Chisholm has dedicated his heart, time, and passion to serving the people of the Iron Range and northern Minnesota.
He was 39 when he was first elected to serve the people in his role in the House of Representatives. He spent the next eight years making a difference in the House, before being elected to the Senate, where he has been persevering ever since.
“Anytime you win an election, it is an honor to have the blessing of the voters,” said Tomassoni, talking about what it means to be in this role for nearly 30 years. “I think what has happened since then is that I have gotten to know my job better and better every year and the voters have decided that they trust me, and they have sent me back year after year. It is an honor and privilege to do this job.”
His tenure is full of accomplishments and his impact on this region and the state runs as deep as does his love for making the Iron Range a good place to be.
His colleagues and people he serves say there is not enough paper to list the impact he has made in legislation and on matters close to the hearts of people in the northern part of the state during his tenure.
Yet, it is not the large pieces of legislation passed, which often takes years and hours of grit and hard work, that Tomassoni believes is his greatest accomplishment.
“You can talk about the things like the bridge in Virginia or the college in Hibbing or any number of big construction projects, but what gives me the most satisfaction is when someone called me and they are having some kind of personal problem with government and I am able to help them on an individual level,” he said. “That makes me feel really good. I just hope that people think at the end that I was kind, and I did my job with integrity.”
And that is what set him apart from many – his willingness to open his door and his heart to helping others. He takes the time to listen and tries to find a way to help.
“Here’s the deal, after 29 years I have gotten to know a lot of people and I have gotten way better at my job and relationships on a personal level are very very important in a job like this,” said Tomassoni. “I think it’s a matter of me being able to communicate with the right people and knowing how the system works, which is something that happens over time, and also happens as a result of being a people person.”
It has meant a lot to Tomassoni to work with so many others who share the passion of making a real difference and fighting for northeastern Minnesota.
“No one individual can get anything done by themselves, you have to have other people working with you,” he said.
Despite being from different cities that sometimes have a rivalry or disagreements, when lawmakers leave the Iron Range, they are all Rangers and it doesn’t matter where they are from, noted Tomassoni.
“When we get down to the Capitol, we work as a group,” he said. “Sometimes we fight behind closed doors, but when we come out in public, we are all united and we are working for one cause.”
Tomassoni said he has been fortunate to collaborate with great lawmakers, such as Tom Rukavina, Jerry Janezich, Tony Sertich, Carly Melin, Dave Lislegard, Julie Sandstede, Tom Bakk, Jason Metsa, Rob Ecklund, Doug Johnson, and others – not wanting to leave anyone out – who all have a dedication and love for the Iron Range.
“They all have personalities and the mission of what we want to get accomplished,” said Tomassoni. “Sometimes you get things done on the first try and sometimes you have to keep trying year after year after year. It is the drive and the passion for this area that makes us effective. And I think that the fact that everybody realizes how important it is to reach across the aisle to get to know people, not only in the workplace, but get to know them as individuals – who are their families? What do they do in life? – you develop relationships and those relationships don’t go away.”
Despite being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord causing loss of muscle control, Tomassoni has continued working in his role as state senator and carrying forward his fervor for the region.
“I am in a situation where I have no idea how fast this disease will progress,” he said. “As you can tell I am laboring with my speech, but it doesn’t mean I can’t think and act. So, I feel that I still have something to offer and so far, I am capable of doing the job. I guess if I get to the point where I can’t communicate any more, then I will have to make a decision. However, I feel for right now, I can do it. Plus, I need something to do.”
Tomassoni has a lot of goals and aspirations for this region. His work is important to him and significant to the way of life on the Iron Range. His tenacity is evident in his words.
“Our mining industry is really unique,” said Tomassoni. “It is very pivotal and key not only to our area, but to building America. We won two world wars because of the Iron Range. We built skyscrapers and schools across the country. The fact that we have a natural resource-based economy of logging and mining makes it pivotal and an important part of not only the state, but the entire country. It is our jobs. It is our way of life. It is who we are, and so we have to never stop fighting for our way of life.”
Tomassoni hopes that people realize that besides iron mining and logging, the region has the answer to the future of the economy with electronic batteries, electric cars, windmills, and solar panels.
He said this area has the natural resources necessary to supply the industry.
“We need to get past this idea that mining is evil,” he said, adding that mining is required in order to build a car, a battery, or a windmill. He added that the idea that the industry cannot mine minerals safely is outrageous.
“I hope that we get there sooner than later,” he said. “It’s not a quality-of-life issue, it’s a survival issue.”
Tomassoni cares about people – his family, friends, and neighbors. He has many desires for future generations.
“You always want good schools, people being fed, people having a place to call home,” he said. “You want people to have a good job and be able to raise their family with safety and security.”
When asked what he has learned during his years of public service and tries to pass down to his family, Tomassoni responded, “to treat people the way you want to be treated, work hard every day, play hard and enjoy your life, take care of your family, and just be good people.”
“That can go a long way,” he said. “And be involved in your community and be involved in your family and make sure to have a good chance to have a nice lifestyle that you would want everyone to have also.”
---
This story, written by Melissa Cox, first appeared in Real Ranger. Do you know a Real Ranger? Tell us about them!
