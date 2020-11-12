HIBBING — Last week, Gov. Tim Walz declared November as The Month of the Military Family, a proclamation made “to salute and celebrate the extraordinary military families whose selfless service and sacrifice make our military the finest in the world.”
For U.S Army National Guard Sgt. Kenya Otisa, the next few weeks are a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by herself and her family during her time in the military.
Originally from Cokato, Minn., Otisa told the Mesabi Tribune she was a junior in high school when she sought to enlist in the National Guard in 2012. She wanted to join the military to follow in her father’s footsteps. A native of Kenya, he had enlisted in the National Guard after the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Her parents had to consent since she was only 17 years old.
In 2018, Otisa moved to the Iron Range with her partner Kzele and their twin girls. She became a full-time administrative specialist for the National Guard unit in Chisholm.
In addition to her administrative duties, Otisa is a truck driver with the 134th Combat Support Battalion, a subordinate unit of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division. In 2019-20, her unit trained between three to five days per month.
This past summer, she was called to state active duty during the civil unrest in the Twin Cities in May and June in the wake of the death of George Floyd. She served as a truck driver providing support around the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Recalling her military service, Otisa said she has had overwhelming support from Kzele when she’s away and training, or called out on assignment. “He’s a big, big support when it comes to that,” she said.
She has found there’s some adjustment when returning to the life of a mom. “There’s some adjustment, because with the Army, you are given everything you need,” she said. “You are told what your day will look like hour to hour. You get used to the structure.” She continued, “You get home, flip the switch back to mom mode and being a caregiver and balancing those duties and getting back to making your own decisions for your family and being the one they come to once you’re back.”
Their children also adjust to their mom being away. “It’s an adjustment to them, too, and they let their emotional guard down once I get back,” she said. “It definitely makes them more resilient, and they’re really strong kids.”
Being relatively new to the Iron Range, the couple relies on their family members who live about 200 miles away in the event something comes up and the girls need extra care. “There’s definitely a lot of sacrifice when I’m away,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.