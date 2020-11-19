VIRGINIA — Ten or 15 years back the Servicemen's Club had plenty of American Legion and VFW members who'd help with the Thanksgiving Day dinners. Numbers have dwindled, volunteers have gotten older.
But the kitchen crew under the able leadership of veteran Jon Panian still puts on quite a holiday spread. And the public is cordially invited. This Thanksgiving it will be takeouts only and no sitdown dining in light of the newest COVID-19 restrictions.
"We've been doing this for about 20 years," Panian, who jokingly calls himself "senior advisor," told the Mesabi Tribune. The takeout dinner will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. Others who volunteer include Seppo Mahonen, Marvin Hill, Bill Pariseau, Ed Bozicevich, Dick Obidowski, Gary Esala, Butch Strand, Dominic Elioff, Jim Forsman, Frank Barboni and Vicky Olson.
Panian said they usually get 130-plus diners. "We have no idea -- might be more this year," so they're making plenty of food. Here's a list -- a dozen turkeys, 10 hams, 75 pounds of potatoes, about 50 pounds of canned sweet potatoes, a case of No. 10 cans of corn, dressing to accompany the turkey — and cranberries the volunteers boil for sauce. "We make them fresh. That makes a big difference," he said. "They're pretty good." The menu will also be dressing, gravy for the mashed potatoes, coleslaw and dinner rolls. And 18 pumpkin pies to top it off.
The ham and turkeys are roasted on Wednesday and will be warmed on Thanksgiving morning. The club has two convection ovens and two conventional ovens -- and "a good crew," Panian said. "What I like about it, it's good to get out and do something" for the people who are getting older.
The cost is $17. People are asked to call reservations to 741-5332 mornings or after 1 p.m. Reservations must be made no later than noon the day before Thanksgiving.
