VIRGINIA — When local families first began gathering each Dec. 6 near the shore of Silver Lake to honor and remember children of all ages, gone too soon, the bronze angel centerpiece had not yet graced Virginia’s Children’s Memorial Park.
Since 2009, people have met at the park each year on that date, first encircling “Ben’s tree,” the first of several memorial trees, and later congregating around the “Angel of Hope” statue, which was installed in 2012.
Sadly this Sunday — a dozen years since Virginia’s Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park was established — the formal outdoor and indoor service was cancelled “out of abundance of caution to keep families safe,” said Cheryl Weappa, of Virginia, who was instrumental in founding the park with her husband, Scott, following the loss of their son, Ben.
However, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has intensified the grief for many families suffering a loss during already challenging times, loved ones memorialized at the park will still be honored and remembered.
And there’s even a silver lining.
The community will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual gathering Sunday evening with the founder of the international network of children’s memorial parks.
“We are trying to make the best of it,” said Weappa, adding that “we hope individuals and families go to the park on their own, at their leisure, to remember their loved ones” on Sunday.
During the annual candlelight service, participants often express “how healing it is to be with other people who feel their pain,” she said. “They don’t have to explain themselves, and they get to say their child’s name out loud.”
Families are encouraged to still do that this year — to bring a white flower to lay at the foot of the angel statue and to say their loved one’s name. “What a wonderful way to bring your child into your Christmas celebrations,” Weappa said.
At least 20 ice candles are expected to illuminate the park, representing the new memorial tiles placed this year on its Wall of Love.
Those 20 tiles will be dedicated “in loving memory” of: Kristian Charles Alarcon; Matthew Adrian Entner; Barney Fortuna; Ben Kaiser; Bryce R. Kennedy; Aubrey Klingfus; P.J. LaMourea; Ryan J. Marks; Roberta Aaseng Mitchell; Richard Emerson Mitchell, Jr.; Anya Leah Pete; Brett Roskoski; Trent Salminen; Elle Susan Smith; Ethan Stahl-Hoard; Addison Jasper Toivola; Jeff Wertanen; Brittany Wicka; Wendy Jean Yapuncich-Brenk; and Melissa Zahn.
The park is set to be lit up perhaps more than any previous year, Weappa noted. Those visiting the park are encouraged to use the Eighth Avenue entrance, where the pathway from the parking lot to the park will be illuminated.
In lieu of the indoor portion of the services, previously held at a nearby church, participants can then log in from the comfort of their homes at 8 p.m. to a Facebook live event hosted by author Richard Paul Evans. It will also be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Virginia’s Public Access Channel 5.
The angel statues featured at each children’s memorial park were inspired by Evans’ bestseller, “The Christmas Box,” which was also made into a television movie.
In the book, a woman mourns the loss of her child at the base of an angel monument. While the story is mostly fiction, the angel once existed, but is speculated to have been destroyed.
When Evans, of Utah, learned that grieving parents touched by the story were looking for the angel as a place to heal, he commissioned a new statue. That first monument was dedicated on Dec. 6, 1994, in Salt Lake City.
Dec. 6 is the date of the child’s death in the book. It is also celebrated in many parts of the world as Children’s Day.
The angel sculpture, which adorns each memorial park, was created by a father and son in Utah; her face modeled after Evan’s second daughter, Allyson-Danica. Each angel has the word “hope” inscribed on her right (west) wing.
There are currently more than 120 Angel of Hope monuments in the United States, Canada and Japan. In addition to Virginia’s park, there are seven others located in Minnesota in Grand Rapids, Duluth, Maple Grove, Chanhassen, Perham, Spicer, and Fergus Falls.
When Virginia’s angel statue was dedicated in 2012, Evans sent a representative to attend the ceremony, Weappa said. Each year, a brief recorded message from the author is played. It begins with his words expressing sorrow for “why you are here.”
“He is a phenomenal speaker,” she said. Evans will broadcast from his home in Salt Lake City.
Weappa urges families to light a candle in their own homes while watching the live event.
“It makes me sad it has to be this way,” she noted. “We were looking forward to the chance to feel hope together.”
But she is optimistic that people will still feel the togetherness — even if they are alone; that they will still feel surrounded by love.
She expects “Evans will give us that feeling,” and that “it will be healing for families.”
To join the live Facebook event, go to: https://fb.me/e/1Ukz5ckym. For more information on the park, visit www.childrensmemorialparkmn.org, or contact Cheryl or Scott Weappa at 218-749-5642.
