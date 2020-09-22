VIRGINIA — A 28-year-old Virginia woman was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty in March to kidnapping a man in an attempt to find drugs.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Michelle M. Anderson handed down the sentence last week to Bobbi Jo Santeramo, according to a sentencing order filed Monday. It calls for three years probation, but keeps 21 months in prison looming if Santeramo violates terms of her supervised release.
General terms of her probation include no drugs, alcohol or controlled substances, any treatment outlined by the court, no entry to bars or liquor stores, random testing, no weapons and no further criminal behavior, among other checkpoints.
Santeramo was represented by public defender Hannah Nicole Casey Forti. Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Christopher Florey led the prosecution.
According to the criminal complaint, just after midnight on Jan. 3, the Virginia Police Department responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Holiday Station on 12th Avenue South. A vehicle fled the scene.
A vehicle matching the description was observed by an officer, who witnessed it drop off a passenger matching the description of the armed man at the gas station, in the area of 13th Avenue and 8th Street.
When police yelled orders at the man, he threw what turned out to be an airsoft gun.
Upon arrival at the Holiday Station, police officers found a victim, who had barricaded himself in a storage closet. The male victim had met Santeramo at Walmart earlier that evening to exchange some belongings. He had arrived at Walmart with Scott Raymond Villebrun.
After receiving her belongings, Santeramo pulled a pistol on the man, “...threatened him, and ordered him to find her some methamphetamine,” states the complainant filed in Sixth District Court in Virginia. “[The victim] stated Defendant threatened to kill him and his family.”
The victim sat in the driver's seat of a Jeep while Santeramo sat in the passenger seat, pointing the pistol at him, while the driver was guided through Virginia followed by Villebrun.
Upon arrival at a house, Santeramo entered the residence and Villebrun pulled his vehicle up next to the driver. Santeramo returned to the vehicle with a man, who rode with Villebrun and retrieved a firearm, and asked if it was loaded, to which Villebrun said no.
The man entered the victim’s vehicle and threatened him with the firearm and ordered him to find drugs for Santeramo.
“[The victim] stated he then drove to the Holiday Station and said he had to urinate,” concludes the complaint. “[The victim] stated he entered the Holiday Station, told the clerk a male he was with had a gun, eventually barricaded himself in the storage room, and called 911.
Villebrun pleaded guilty in July to aiding and abetting the kidnapping. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28 by District Judge Andrew R. Peterson.
