HIBBING—Representatives from the office of U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota stopped by Project Care free clinic on a tour to hear about rural healthcare concerns and their impact to the region on Tuesday in Hibbing.
Peter Makowski, North Central Regional Outreach Director and Sara Sandgren, Health and Aging Outreach Director from Smith’s Office, sat down with representatives from Project Care: Dr. Brian Thompson, Medical Director, Stephanie Senich, Board Director and Mary Nadeau, Hibbing Site Coordinator.
“Rural healthcare is very key to her focus as is rural mental health,” Sandgren said of Smith, telling about the bi-partisan efforts she is engaged in.
After hearing about some of the services provided to under insured and uninsured individuals at Project Care free clinic, Makowski asked, “If Senator Smith was sitting here what would you tell her you need or would like to see changed?”
Thompson replied, “I’d love to hear her talking about Project Care.”
Makowski said Senator Smith is working with her colleagues on bi-partisan efforts to promote tele-health and mental health and speculated that Project Care Free Clinic is “a story she’d love to tell.”
Project Care free clinic offers non-emergent medical care, including: lab and diagnostics, medication program assistance, diabetic education, mental health, physical therapy, insurance navigation and immunizations. The clinic is not affiliated with any healthcare system and provides basic healthcare services to people who are uninsured or underinsured and has locations in Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Virginia.
Thompson, a family practice physician at Fairview Clinic in Nashwauk, has volunteered at Project Care free clinic since it opened in 2010. He said the number of patient contacts has dropped since the pandemic. The clinic had closed briefly due to COVID restrictions and had to operate via phone visits for a period of time, before returning to in-person visits.
“Financially we faired OK, but we lost patient clientele,” Thompson noted.
Now that the clinic has returned to its normal hours, the focus is getting the word out about the services it offers to people who are uninsured or under insured.
Nadeau said the clinic is slowly building back up with the Hibbing location seeing about six or seven patients per night.
“You name it and we try to solve it with our limited capacity,” Nadeau said.
Thompson said the free clinic follows up with its clients, and networks with other community based organizations to facilitate continued treatment, screenings and education.
“It’s not surface care,” Thompson assured.
Nadeau agreed the follow up is good, and encouraged people to give them a call if they’re having a problem.
“If you got a problem, don’t give up yet,” she said.
Sandgren acknowledged the effort put forth by volunteers at Project Care to help out their patients requires lots of effort, time and relationship building.
Volunteers donated a combined total of 1,805 hours to Project Care Free Clinics three locations last year.
In 2022 there were 647 patient contacts between the Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Virginia Project Care free clinic sites. That’s down from the 1,500 that was common before the pandemic, according to data provided by the clinic.
A majority of new patients, 55% in 2022 were employed and 45% were unemployed. Of the new patients, 302 were uninsured and 35 insured, according to demographics collected by the clinic.
Chronic conditions that were a top diagnosis last year are hypertension, diabetes and mental health. Acute conditions topping diagnosis for last year are cold/flu/sinus, bone/muscle/joint, and physical examinations/immunizations.
Sandgren said Smith is a co-author of legislation to encourage mental health providers to practice in rural areas where a shortage exists. Smith along with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, recently reintroduced their bipartisan legislation called The Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act that would repay up to $250,000 in eligible student loan repayment for mental health professionals who work in mental health professional shortage areas, according to Smith’s website.
Smith and Sen. Mike Rounds-R, South Dakota, recently reintroduced legislation to improve access to mental health and substance use services. The Home-Based Telemental Health Care Act of 2023, would establish a grant program for health providers to expand telemental health services in rural areas and for individuals working in the farming, forestry and fishing industries, according to information found on Smith’s website.
Before leaving to tour another healthcare facility in Grand Rapids, Makowski told the volunteers at Project Care, “We appreciate the work you’re doing.”
“We’re a phone call, text or email away,” Makowski said, encouraging the dialogue to continue if there’s something they need.
The Hibbing Project free clinic is located at 3112 6th Avenue East and is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday and can be reached at 218-263-8549 or by email at mary-projectcare@questoffice.net. More information is available online at projectcarefreeclinic.org.
