Project Care Free Clinic

Project Care Medical Director Dr. Brian Thompson gives a tour of the facilities Hibbing office to Sarah Sangren, Health and Aging Outreach Director for Senator Tina Smith and Northeast Regional Outreach Director Pete Makowski Tuesday morning in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING—Representatives from the office of U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota stopped by Project Care free clinic on a tour to hear about rural healthcare concerns and their impact to the region on Tuesday in Hibbing.

Peter Makowski, North Central Regional Outreach Director and Sara Sandgren, Health and Aging Outreach Director from Smith’s Office, sat down with representatives from Project Care: Dr. Brian Thompson, Medical Director, Stephanie Senich, Board Director and Mary Nadeau, Hibbing Site Coordinator.

