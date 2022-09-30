HIBBING — Candidates for Minnesota Senate Districts 7 and 3 were among legislative contenders who spoke on topics ranging from local government aid to non-ferrous mining during a two-hour forum Wednesday evening at the Hibbing High School Auditorium.
The forum — sponsored by the Mesabi Tribune, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) and the Grand Rapids Herald Review — featured four Senate candidates running for election on Nov. 8: Andrea Zupancich-R and Grant Hauschild-DFL, who are are facing off in Senate District 3; and Ben DeNucci-DFL and Robert Farnsworth-R, who are competing in Senate District 7.
The event was moderated by Blois Olson of Fluence Media, one of the Midwest’s most sought-after political analysts in his role at WCCO Radio and as publisher of Minnesota’s most-read tip sheets providing daily insight on politics, business, philanthropy, health care and agriculture.
Each candidate had the opportunity to weigh in on various issues important to the Iron Range and to explain goals and visions for the area if elected to represent the region at the state capitol.
Hauschild, a Hermantown city councilor, who serves as executive director of a healthcare foundation where he raises money for patients who can’t afford the costs associated with their care, said he is running to be “an independent voice” and someone who will “stand up for the northland.”
Life is “easier” for everyone, he said, when the area is doing well, such as schools being supported and laid-off miners granted extended unemployment.
Zupancich, who has served as mayor of Babbitt for the last eight years, owns a real-estate company called ZupNorth, and whose husband is a fourth-generation owner of a Zup’s grocery store, said she envisions the Iron Range and District 3 “booming again.”
“There is so much potential here. We can be a leader in so many things,” including clean-water mining of critical minerals.
DeNucci, a fifth-generation Iron Ranger, former mayor of his hometown of Nashwauk, current Itasca County Commissioner, and small business owner with a family mining history, said he has a high stake in the area and intends, if elected, “to hit the ground running,” working toward advocating for mining and investing in tourism.
Farnsworth, a Chisholm native who has been a teacher for 20 years, the last 13 as a special education instructor in Hibbing, and who is also a real estate agent with Village Realty, said he is also invested in the community.
When it came to raising a family, Farnsworh, who had worked in Mounds View, Minnesota, and at the Thistledew Camp in Togo, said he and his wife chose to do so on the Range.
His father was a union miner, and he said, if elected, he intends to “fight for mining” in the legislature.
The candidates responded to a question regarding ways to “bring more clout” to the Iron Range in the legislature.
Farnsworth said he is “connected” with other legislators and would work to create good jobs for the area and promote mining.
“To get things done there needs to be compromise,” DeNucci said. His role as county commissioner is non-partisan, he said. “I already do that type of work,” DeNucci said, adding that he would work with both Democrats and Republicans to “build relationships.”
Zupancich said that as a real estate business owner, she is accustomed to negotiating and is confident in her negotiating skills. She would use those to “bring common sense back” and support union labor.
Hauschild said his primary concern is to “be an independent voice” if elected, and to fight for labor and trades. He said he also has experience at “negotiating table” working with both parties.
All four candidates said they support non-ferrous mining in the region.
“Pro-mining doesn’t mean anti-environment,” DeNucci said. He would seek legislation to streamline support for precious metals mining, he said. Homegrown mining with health administration regulation is far more responsible than mining in third-world countries without standards and where child labor is employed, he said.
Farnsworth said is willing to bring people to the area to see first-hand how non-ferrous mining can be accomplished ethically.
Zupancich said the area has “some of the cleanest water” and noted that the majority of Iron Range students say they don’t want to leave the area, but talk about a lack of jobs. Her goal would be to support sustaining jobs for the area, she said.
Hauschild added that he supports the local non-ferrous projects and would strive “to be an independent voice” for the mining industry in St. Paul.
The candidates were asked about their views regarding state aid and the taconite tax.
It needs to be a strong focus, especially to support local schools and laid-off miners, said Zupancich, a mother of four.
Farnsworth, who has four children with his wife, Jamie, said he would fight to keep the taconite tax. He noted that local mines contribute greatly to a school trust fund that disperses a great deal of money to metro-area schools, and he said he would work to make more of those dollars local.
DeNucci added that an “unfair” amount of Payment in Lieu of Property Taxes (PILT) funds are distributed to the metro area, and said he supports local government aid and the taconite production tax.
Hauschild, who has two children with his wife, Grace, said he is also “a big champion for taconite taxes.”
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) was also a topic of conversation at the forum.
Hauschild said he believes a priority for the IRRR is to invest in clean energy technology, which would benefit the area economically.
DeNucci said investing in infrastructure, and assisting towns with a population of 1,000 or less, would be important priorities for the IRRR.
Farnsworth said utmost importance should be placed on enticing builders to create more single-family homes in the area, as well as senior housing. Many seniors say they can not find housing locally, he said. Farnsworth added that building 200 single-family homes would be equivalent economically to constructing a brand-new business facility.
Zupancich said she thinks businesses that receive IRRR funding and then turn around to sell for profit have a responsibility to return some of that funding. To receive funding, a business or organization needs to “have skin in the game,” she said.
All four candidates said they support bonding and funding for recreation projects on the Range.
—
The forum was recorded and can be viewed on the Mesabi Tribune, Grand Rapids Herald Review and Hibbing Public Access Television Facebook pages.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.