ST. PAUL — Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni on Monday introduced a resolution at the state senate to declare Feb. 3, 2021, as Bill Loushine Day in Chisholm in honor of Loushine’s 100th birthday.
Tomassoni, who represents District 6, along with Sen. Paul Gazelka, Chair of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, and Secretary of State Cal Ludeman, signed the resolution.
In the resolution Tomassoni shares information on Loushine, including his personal life and his commitment to his country.
“Bill was married to his wife, Rita in 1946 and together they raised five boys (Bill, Tom, Bob, Chucky and Rick),” it states in the resolution.
“Bill faithfully served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Marines in World War II stationed in the South Pacific. Later, he was commander of Chisholm National Guard Unit, Company C, First Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment, 47th Viking Infantry Division when activated in 1950 and served for 2.5 years in the Korean Conflict.”
Tomassoni also speaks of Lousine’s contributions to his hometown of Chisholm.
“Bill was a dedicated teacher and coach in the Chisholm School District for 35 years and in 1948 hecoached the Chisholm High School baseball team to the state championship. He finished his teaching and coaching career with three years as the high school athletic director,” it states.
“Bill actively promoted and advanced junior curling by organizing and directing the Boy’s (Serrano) Bonspiel from 1963-1983, which has been successfully continued by Brian Simonson to this day,” Tomassoni wrote.
“Bill retired as a lieutenant colonel, after loyally serving in the Minnesota National Guard for 25 years, and was commander of the Chisholm American Legion Post 247, from 1989-1992,” he continued.
Tomassoni also made mention of Loushine’s athletic accomplishments.
“Bill was selected to the Wisconsin State University, LaCrosse, Athletic Wall of Fame for his excellence in baseball and swimming/diving where he was conference champion in diving for three consecutive years before entry into the United States Marines and World War Ii his fourth year,”
“Bill has enjoyed 75 consecutive years of successful deer hunting seasons, with assistance in the last 20 years from good friends, Rick Holland and Chris Bangs,” wrote Tomassoni. “He still enjoys fishing, which he began as a teenager and continues to this day with the assistance of friends Chris Bangs and Tom Shuster. He also had two hole-in-ones and at age 99, managed to play an occasional round of nine holes.”
Tomassoni also makes mention that Loushine recognizes his six grandkids and 12 great grandkids with a birthday phone call and plays “Happy Birthday” on his harmonica.
The Secretary of the Senate is directed to prepare an enrolled copy of the resolution, to be authenticated by the Secretary’s signature and that of the Chair of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, and transmit it to Loushine, according to the resolution.
American Legion Post 247 is planning a birthday parade in honor of Loushine today. Staging for the parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Army National Guard Armory parking lot in Chisholm. The caravan is expected to leave the armory with a police escort at about 10:50 a.m. There will be a card box outside of Loushine’s house if anyone wants to drop off a card.
