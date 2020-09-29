CHISHOLM — U.S. Senator Tina Smith, (D-Minn.) made a stop in Chisholm on Monday for a Get Out The Vote Early event, held at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm.
Smith was voted to the Senate in 2018 during a special election. She had previously served as Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor, under Governor Mark Dayton.
A crowd of about 20 people, wearing masks and socially distanced gathered in the 4-H building to hear from Smith, who touched on a variety of topics, including the importance of voting. The event was moved indoors due to rainy weather.
Before the program began, Smith took time to talk to attendees and hear their concerns, while exchanging some elbow bumps along the way.
In addition to Smith, the event included former Congressman Rick Nolan, along with Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci, Travis Paulson, Managing Director of the Northern Minnesota Advocacy Group and Melissa Roach, Executive Director of the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability.
Smith started out her speech by expressing appreciation for those in attendance, in a time when people aren’t able to gather as normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She also talked about the “hard times” the country is facing right now, including the global pandemic and the tragic death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“To come together right now and to hear from all of you means the world to me,” Smith said.
In her speech Smith talked about the many things that are at stake this election year, including the cost of prescription drugs, healthcare, and workers’ pensions.
“Imagine if you’re trying to decide whether to take the medicine you need — in some cases to literally stay alive — or to buy groceries, and pay rent,” Smith said. ’That is a choice that too many people in this country are facing.”
Paulson talked about his own experience as a Type 1 diabetic who was unable to afford his prescription. He said Smith not only took the time to listen to him, but also stepped up and did something about it.
“Go Fund Me should not be the go to for healthcare in America,” Paulson said.
The problem, Smith said, is the big drug companies and the prices they charge.
“It’s all about the profits they make and not about your health, and we have got to change that,” Smith said.
Smith went on to talk about what she said are efforts by the current administration with the support of her opponent, to overturn the Affordable Care ACT. She went on to talk about what would happen to millions of Americans if they were to lose their health insurance with pre-existing conditions such as cancer, diabetes, asthma, covid, or pregnancy.
“This is what is at stake at this election,” she said. “I want you to know I am hell bent to win this election.”
Describing herself as a “doer,” Smith talked about how as Minnesota Lieutenant General, she reached out to the Obama Administration to do what they needed to do in order to put tariffs on illegal steel dumping that was decimating the Iron Range.
“They did it, and it helped tremendously in Minnesota mining,” Smith said.
Nolan, earlier in the program, also talked about how tariffs of 525 percent on Chinese steel and tariffs put on about a dozen other countries, put in place during the Obama Administration met an objective of mining companies to double the price of taconite and iron ore, which led to the reopening of Iron Range mines.
By the end of 2016, Nolan said, every one of the mines on the Range had reopened.
“Before Donald Trump became president of the United States, we had every mine reopened,” Nolan said.
As a result, the area saw its strongest economy and employment rate in 30 years, according to the Arrowhead Economic Development Association, he said.
“That’s what Donald Trump inherited — the strongest economy we’ve had up here in 30 years,” Nolan said.
“It was the Democrats, dog gone it, that provided economic prosperity that we enjoyed before that man became president of these United States,” he said.
Smith also talked about how she and Democrats up and down the ballot are fighting for workers, including wanting to raise the minimum wage of $16 per hour, paid family medical leave for everyone, and protecting pensions.
“This election is so important and we know what’s at stake,” Smith said.
She advised against following a path of fear and division in favor of a path of working together.
“This is the heart of the Democratic party,” Smith said of the Iron Range.
She vowed to do all she can do everything she can to get Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be elected president and vice president, and for her to win her senate seat, which she referred to as “this most precious” senate seat.
In closing, Smith encouraged everyone to get out and vote.
“Worry is not a strategy,” Smith said. “Voting is a strategy.”
She reminded everyone of their options for voting, including voting early, voting by mail, or voting on Election Day.
“We can’t just win – we have to win big,” Smith said.
