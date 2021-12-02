Officials from some area nursing homes and assisted living facilities are working with Secret Santas from the community to make the holidays a little brighter for their residents.
Kelly Squires, Activities Director at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing said the facility started the Secret Santa Tree prior to her starting six years ago, and it continues to see strong support from the community, staff, residents’ families and others.
“It has been absolutely breathtaking and amazing,” Squires said, calling it, “A mass chaos of pure love for Christmas.”
Squires said input from residents, staff and family members helps to determine what types of items to put on the tags for the Secret Santa Tree.
“That’s why we get multiple items — some can be a surprise, and some are what they are really wanting.”
Monetary donations are also accepted, and oftentimes come in throughout the year, or the donor designates what they’d like their gift to go toward.
“That really helps out when someone doesn’t have family close by or has no family at all,” Squires said.
In order to participate in the Secret Santa Tree program at Guardian Angels, all one needs to do is select a tag or tags off the board that is located right outside the front entrance of the building.
Gifts purchased for the Secret Santa Tree are to be brought inside the front screened entrance by Dec. 20, and should either be wrapped or placed in a gift bag.
The tag should be attached to the outside of the package or gift bag. For questions or more information, call the Activities Department at 218-831-8119.
---
Jeff McNickle, Enrichment Coordinator for Buhl Carefree Living said that since reaching out on social media last Friday all but two of the 20-residents there have been connected with a Secret Santa to purchase gifts for them this holiday season.
“I wasn’t sure how quick it was going to go,” McNickle said.
This is the second year that the Secret Santa for a Senior Program has been offered at Buhl Carefree Living, McNickle said. It was something that was introduced before COVID, and is being brought back this year.
McNickle pointed out that a similar program one Valentine’s Day, where a person would adopt a resident with a gift of flowers, was also well-received.
In order to develop a list for the Secret Santa program, McNickle said he met with each resident and went over a base list of items that they might need.
“From talking with them is how I got the list developed for each resident room,” he said.
The two remaining residents needing a Secret Santa are number nine and number 18 on the list.
Number nine is a male looking for a Gore Tex hat, Gore Tex chopper style gloves, full size bed sheets, size 10 winter boots, and a full size mattress pad.
Number 18 is a male whose items needed are 3XL Tall sweat pants, 4X T-shirts, queen size heavy duty comforter, Gold Peak tea, and El Fudge striped cookies.
Gifts (either wrapped or unwrapped) are to be delivered by Dec. 20. Please label the gifts or wrapped packages with the number corresponding to the resident you shop for.
To claim a senior, or for questions, call McNickle at 218-258-8681, or by email at jeffm@spectrumhealth.com.
---
Heritage Manor Healthcare Center in Chisholm announced this week that the facility had fulfilled its goal for the Adopt a Resident program there. The facility accepted $20 donations to purchase each resident a battery operated, lighted holiday snow globe to display in their room.
“The support has been amazing,” Tina Janezich, Activities Director at Heritage Manor wrote in an email last week. “We can’t thank our family, friends, community, and surrounding support enough.”
