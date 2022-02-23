Second winter storm brings widespread snow, wind

Parts of central Minnesota saw 6 to 13 inches of snow Monday with amounts in excess of a foot and a half along parts of the shores of Lake Superior.
Lake enhanced snowfall has made for totals in excess of 18 inches in the Duluth area and along parts of the south shore of Superior.
The same areas that got dumped on Monday saw an additional 3 to 6 inches Tuesday (with 8 to 12 more near Lake Superior, making for 2 feet two-day totals). That will make for two-day totals over a foot to even a foot and a half. Farther south, snow totals hit 3 to 5 inches on the high end in the Twin Cities and through much of central Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Far southern Minnesota saw only 1 to 3 inches.
According to information from the National Weather Service in Duluth, most of the central Iron Range saw 6 to 8 inches of snow, depending on location, overnight Monday and another one to three inches Tuesday.
Snow totals reached nearly 30 inches or more for some areas, according to NWS figures, which is one and a half times more snow than fell all of last winter, according to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Winter Severity Index information from the winter of 2020-21.
Snow totals rarely reached more than a foot all of last season across much of northeastern Minnesota.
According to information at weathersteet.com, there was less snow north of the central Range area, with Tower and Ely seeing 3 to 6 inches Monday through early Tuesday.
Monday’s storm, along with strong winds that caused drifting in many areas, closed many Iron Range schools Tuesday as well as temperatures hovered around 4 to 6 degrees, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
Wind chill values brought the real feel down to 24 below zero.
---
On Tuesday, weather officials said snow was heaviest for the Twin Cities mid-morning into early afternoon. Snow was to lighten up through the afternoon and taper off this Tuesday evening.
The wind caused fine, light snow to blow and drift. Keep in mind, salt and road chemicals will not work as efficiently in the cold temperatures either.
Once again, blizzard warnings were posted through 6 p.m. Tuesday for parts of western and northwestern Minnesota.
There was quite the temperature gradient across Minnesota Tuesday with highs in the low 20s in southeastern Minnesota, while northwest Minnesota stayed subzero.
Overnight Tuesday night into early Wednesday will be cold with most places dropping below zero and still some wind present.
In fact, wind chill values will be well below zero with parts of western and northwestern Minnesota experiencing near 30 below wind chills early Wednesday morning.
Highs Wednesday will again be chilly and nearly 20 degrees colder than normal, mainly in the teens and single digits.
---
Mesabi Tribune reporter Jesse White contributed to this story.
