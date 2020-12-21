The trees have been trimmed, the stockings are hung, but holiday celebrations and kissing under the mistletoe have become taboo due to the restrictions inflicted upon Minnesota residents due COVID-19.
But for Hibbing residents, all is not lost.
Spurred on by what she saw neighboring communities were doing to provide community events—drive-bys, drive-ins and the like, Hibbing teacher and resident Jen Forer got to thinking, “Why not Hibbing?” Her thinking quickly turned into action as she shared her thoughts with friends and co-workers. “With Covid-19 limiting Hibbing's traditional Holiday celebrations, I was really missing the Spirit of Unity Parade, Yuletide Festival, the band and choir concerts, and our elementary holiday programs,” Forer said.
In just a matter of days, she assembled a group which has pulled together an impressive Hibbing Holiday Celebration. Slated to happen from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, the celebration has been specifically curated for all audiences—over the radio, virtually and live. Residents who are not on social media can hear the program over the air on AM 1240 WMFG. It will be shared on Facebook via the Hibbing School’s and “Season’s Greetings—The Musical Hibbing Spirit Tour” pages. Folks who want the best of everything are encouraged to tune their radios to WMFG while driving around looking at area light displays and then sharing their photos on social media.
Participants will be invited to keep their eyes peeled for six hand-painted gnomes that will be scattered around town. Local artists Michael Haben and Marmie Jotter of Kind Mind Center of Hibbing created them specifically for this event. Anyone who is touring the town Wednesday night can post a picture of each gnome on the “Season's Greetings” Facebook page for a chance to be entered into drawings for some gift certificates to local businesses.
The Musical Tour will feature local talent from Hibbing residents, including the Hibbing High School Northern Lights choir, recent high school graduates Will Durie and Kayla LaVigne and musicians Kim Nagler, Angela Schweiberger, and the duo MorningBird (Jill Burkes and Rob Wheeler) with more musicians joining in on the fun.
Jeff Lanfranchi of Hibbing has been working with the group to make a map of some of the best places to catch a little sparkle and shine. Hibbing City Hall, with its all new light display, will be one of the central sights.
“It’s such a magical time of year,” Hibbing High School choir director Will Seykora said. He explained that in a normal year, the Concert Concert Choir carols at the elementary schools and the halls of Hibbing High, and the Northern Lights Choir would carol around town, visiting area businesses and nursing homes. “It’s so unfortunate that COVID took these opportunities away, but I’m excited to be involved with this new holiday spirit family activity. I hope to see it grow in the future.”
Hibbing teacher Dana Lindstrom spent the past weekend cutting and editing videos of the choir students singing and videos will be posted to Facebook.
Hibbing High School cheerleading advisor Gretchen Ruzich shared that community support for this event, which took about a week to plan, has been fantastic. “Everyone we have reached out to has been happy to help in any way they can,” Ruzich said. “Michael and Marmie’s gnomes will be turned into a ‘hidden gnome search’ scavenger hunt game. We’ll award prizes randomly to people who find all gnomes.
And that’s not all. Community partners have come together to help make this a family-friendly evening full of surprises along the way. “We’d like to thank our community members who have helped to make this event possible—all the talented musicians, Haben, Jotter, Kind Mind Center, Midwest Communications, Super One Foods, and the City of Hibbing, not to mention all the area individuals and businesses who have donated to create fun scavenger hunt prizes.
“We just wanted to find a creative way to create an event for families and neighbors that would show the good around town ... showcase the talents of our local singers and musicians as well as the creativity of some amazing holiday lights,” Ruzich said. “This felt like a great way to do just that, and spending time together as a family is so important.”
