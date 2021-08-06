Scrubs Camp

SCRUBS program student Courtney Massich learns the proper way to draw blood from MLT Program Director Laura Parendo during Wednesday's program which gives high school students interested in a medical career the chance to experience the profession first hand. The classes were held at the Hibbing Community College.

 Mark Sauer

