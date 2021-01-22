The Mountain Iron-Buhl school gym has been converted into one of nine COVID-19 vaccine pilot programs put together in a partnership between St. Louis County Public Health and the state of Minnesota to administer 520 vaccines to residents 65 and over as well as 520 pre-kindergarten to 12th grade educators Friday and Saturday. The clinic will continue next Friday and Saturday and in the future as doses of COVID-19 become available.
Army and Air National Guard members worked the registration table Friday morning at at mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up at the Mountain Iron-Buhl School. The guard members are part of a team which has been conducting COVID-19 testing at the armory in Hibbing for the past several months.
LPN Tna Belschner and RN Alana Podratz reconstitute doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before the start of Friday morning’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mountain Iron-Buhl School. Health care workers have six hours to administer the vaccine after it’s prepared.
Vaccination supplies are laid out on one of six tables set up as work stations in the Mountain iron-Buhl School gym Friday morning. The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will administer 1040 doses in two days.
Mountain Iron-Buhl School counselor Amy Hultman receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from Registered Nurse Brett Berg Friday morning.
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine are prepped and ready to be administered Friday morning in Mountain Iron.
Registered Nurse Jen Christianson fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine to give a shot to Chisholm High School science teacher Cory Kolodji Friday morning.
Photos by Mark Sauer
