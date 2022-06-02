 Skip to main content
School closing ceremonies tonight

Eveleth-Gilbert High School Industrial Arts Building Demolition

School closing ceremonies in the Rock Ridge School District will be held tonight.

The Gilbert campus (Eveleth-Gilbert Junior High and Nelle Shean Elementary) ceremony will run from 5-5:45 p.m. at 1 Summit Street in Gilbert.

That will be followed from 6-6:45 p.m. by the Roosevelt Elementary School ceremony at 411 5th Avenue South in Virginia.

There will be a short program at each location followed by an open house.

In Gilbert, things will get kicked off at 5 p.m. in the Feyereisen Auditorium. The prelude will include five members of the Rock Ridge Orchestra and Director Sheila Wilcox.

Superintendent Noel Schmidt will give the welcome, which will be followed by four speakers.

Bill Addy, Gilbert High School graduate and Rock Ridge School Board member.

Deanna Kerzie, retired physical education teacher, current girls’ track coach and Gilbert High School graduate.

Ann Voss, retired English teacher, drama and speech coach.

Tom Prosen, retired math teacher, current technology department employee.

There will then be an introduction of Nelle Shean’s family and a presentation of gifts.

Gilbert campus Principal Todd Griepentrog will give the closing remarks, which will be followed by the final singing of the school song.

A final tour of the Gilbert Schools will be held following the program.

In Virginia, the Roosevelt Elementary closing celebration will get started at 6 p.m.

Principal Scott Manni will give the introduction and Willie Spelts will give a history of the Roosevelt.

The history will be followed by remarks from:

Retired staff member Tom Moeller.

Current staff member Jackie LeBeque.

Former student and current staff member Eli Little.

An open house will follow.

