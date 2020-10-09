The general election will be held Tuesday, November 3 and polling place hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., “with the exception of townships having a population of less than five hundred residents that have adopted a resolution establishing a later poll opening, but in all cases no later than 10 a.m.,” stated a Thursday press release from St. Louis County.
Appearing on the ballot will be federal, state, county and judicial offices along with local school district levies, referendums and any open school board seats.
Chisholm
Two seats on the Chisholm school board expire this year including Robert Rahja (chair) and Clarice Sever (clerk). Elect 3 Bob Rahja (incumbent), Clarice Sever (incumbent), Danielle Randa-Sauter.
East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS)
No school board seats are up for election at ERATS. Currently, terms expire June 30, 2022.
Ely
The Ely School Board has three seats up for election. Each are four-year terms. There are four names on the ballot: Rachel Brophy, Hollee Hartshorn Coombe, Thomas Omerza (incumbent) and Darren Visser.
Floodwood
Floodwood has several items on the ballot.
“We technically have 3 elections: one regular school board election for three seats (each a four-year term) and one special election for one seat (a two-year term) and the operating/referendum special election,” said Loi Persons, Administrative Assistant for Floodwood School, over email this week.
There are three names on the ballot for three seats: Ashley Engh, Steve Hall (incumbent) and Debra L. Torvick. Friday, Torvick announced her withdrawal from the race in ‘The Floodwood Forum’. For the special election, there is one name on the ballot for the one seat: Jaimen Davis.
“Dave Rohde resigned in 2019 and the position was appointed to Jaimen Davis,” said Persons explaining Davis has been serving the seat since Nov. 2019.
There will be a special election with two school district questions. This will occur on Nov. 3, during the general election.
The first school district question is an approval of referendum revenue authorization. “The board of Independent School District No. 698(Floodwood Public Schools), Minnesota has proposed to increase the School District’s general education revenue $2,081per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
Shall the new referendum revenue authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 698(Floodwood Public Schools) be approved?”
Payable in 2022, the approval of this referendum would result in property tax increase. For a $50,000 home, it would result in an increase of $83. For a $75,000 home, $124. For a $100,000 home, $165 and so on.
The second school district question is an approval of capital project levy authorization.“If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the capital project levy authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 698(Floodwood Public Schools), Minnesota be approved?”
The proposed capital project levy would last 10 years and the estimated total cost of the projects to be funded is approximately $1,933,680.
Payable in 2022, the approval of this capital project levy would result in property tax increase. For a $50,000 home, it would result in an increase of $13. For a $75,000 home, $19. For a $100,000 home, $31 and so on.
Hibbing
“The only thing on the ballot for us is three vacant four-year school board terms,” said Hibbing School District’s Business Manager, Alex Kaczor over email Monday. “We have five candidates on the ballot.”
John Berklich (incumbent, chair), Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin (incumbent, treasurer), Michael Egan (incumbent, clerk), Kalee Fosso and Paul Ciochetto.
Mesabi East
For the Mesabi East school board, there are three seats up for election and three names on the ballot: Christopher Baudhuin, Pamela LaFrenier, Kathleen R. Undeland (incumbent, clerk). Each seat is a four-year term.
Mountain Iron- Buhl
For the Mountain Iron- Buhl school board there are three seats up for election and four candidates: Charles Bainter (incumbent, Clerk), Jeremy Jesch (incumbent, chair), Lisa Kvas (incumbent) and Troy Martinson (has served on board in the past). Each seat has a four-year term.
Nashwauk-Keewatin
For the Nashwauk-Keewatin school board there are two elections. First, there are three school board seats up and three candidates: Barb Kalmi (incumbent), Joe Dasovich (incumbent) and Blake Liend (incumbent). Second, there is one school board seat up and one candidate: William Hendricks (incumbent)
Hendricks was appointed in March to fill the seat following a resignation. If elected, the remainder of the term is two years.
There is one school district question that is an approval of referendum revenue authorization. “The board of Independent School District No. 319 (Nashwauk-Keewatin) has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $595 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would increase each year by the rate of inflation and be applicable for five years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 319 be approved? BY VOTING "YES" ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY INCREASE.”
Craig Menozzi, Administrator on special assignment with the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district, discussed the operating levy over the phone earlier this week.
“Currently, most school districts in the state have a voter approved operating referendum, which we do not have in Nashwauk-Keewatin,” said Menozzi. “Over the last three years we have had to make substantial cuts- budget cuts. We feel like we need to put this in front of the community in order to continue learning opportunities for students and to build a path to long term fiscal stability for the region.”
Recent cuts have included staff and faculty, including special education staff, paras and combining the Superintendent and High School Principal positions. There have also been cuts to instructional supplies and the district has used fund reserves to finance the district.
The school district is requesting $350,000 per year, or an additional $595 per student.
“If this passes, that would bring us up to the state average,” said Menozzi explaining the district is currently receiving $724 per student while the state average is $1,319 per student.
“The board has decided on a shared partnership approach with making budget cuts on our end and now it is up to the community to support on their end,” said Menozzi adding, “Continuing to make budget cuts and deficit spend is not sustainable.”
“This has nothing to do with a new school,” said Menozzi explaining that levies are for learning- teachers, classroom supplies, support staff. Bonds are for buildings, “a different issue.”
Menozzi mentioned this as Nashwauk-Keewatin has two of the oldest school buildings in the state.
Menozzi and others continue to educate area residents on the levy and encourage all to vote. “We want our public engaged in the process,” he stated.
Payable in 2021, the approval of this referendum would result in property tax increase. For a $50,000 home, it would result in an increase of monthly tax increase of $5.11. For a $75,000 home, a monthly tax increase of $7.67. For a $100,000 home, a monthly tax increase of $10.23 and so on.
For more information, visit www.NKSpartanStrong.org.
Rock Ridge
Three seats, each with a four-year term, are up for election.
One seat is a candidate who must reside within district 1: Cities of Eveleth, Gilbert, Iron Junction, Leonidas,McKinley, and Virginia (Precinct 5)Townships of Clinton, Fayal, and Biwabik Unorganized P-14 and Unorganized P-18. On the ballot are Brandi Lautigar (incumbent) and Mark Krmpotich.
One seat is a candidate who must reside within district 2: Cities of Virginia and Mt. Iron (Precinct 2)Townships of Pike, Sandy, and WuoriUnorganized P-15. On the ballot is Tim Riordan (incumbent).
Finally, one seat is at-large and the candidate may reside in either district. On the ballot are Gail Baribeau (incumbent), Katherine Disterhaft, Bill Addy (incumbent, vice- chair), Mark A. Forte (incumbent), Murray Anderson (incumbent, treasurer).
St. Louis County Schools
St. Louis County School District 2142 includes: Cherry, North Woods, Northeast Range School, South Ridge and Tower-Soudan. There are seven districts within the area. Districts 1 and 2 represent North Woods, district 3 represents Tower-Soudan, district 4 represents Northeast Range, district 5 represents Cherry and districts 6 and 7 represent South Ridge. Four seats are on the ballot each with a term of four-years.
In district 1, Patrick Christensen is the only candidate. In district four, Chris Koivisto is the only candidate. In district six there are two candidates: Chet Larson and Harmoni Price. In district 7 there are three candidates: Christine L. Taylor, Benjamin Ellefson and Robert Larson.
