Dear Savvy Senior,

I’m interested in getting some of the new over-the-counter hearing aids that just became

For more information, including product reviews, see the National Council on Aging’s OTC

hearing aids buyer’s guide at NCOA.org/adviser/hearing-aids/over-the-counter-hearing-aids.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a

contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments