GILBERT — The Gilbert VFW Auxiliary has been sending Christmas packages to U.S. troops for nearly two decades, and this year again invites the public to join in the spirit of Christmas giving, by contributing gifts, cards and letters and monetary donations. And the public is also asked to submit the names and addresses of family or friends serving in the military overseas or stateside.
The auxiliary will pack the boxes at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the George and Mark Klobuchar VFW 4456 post home, 224 N. Broadway. Gift items and cards and letters to send, as well as monetary donations for postage, should be taken to the VFW by Friday, Nov. 19, after 2 p.m. weekdays and noon on weekends. In 2019 the auxiliary sent 39 gift boxes (flat-rate U.S. Postal Service boxes), costing $700.
President Marlaina Hart said, “These boxes to our troops are a lifeline from us to our service members that can not make it home for the holidays. It gives them a sense that they are not forgotten in all our hubbub getting ready to celebrate here. They get the sense that we celebrate, with our deployed loved ones on our minds. They are NEVER forgotten! Thank you to all who help make this event so successful for us. But we need addresses to send these gifts to, please get them to us as soon as possible, to the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary, PO Box 2, Gilbert MN 55741 or text Marlaina Hart 218-750-0610 and we will ship one to your loved one.”
The auxiliary has been sending packages to the troops since shortly after the war in Iraq began in 2003. Here are the top 20 ideas from a current website designed by military members called Hero Care Packages:
Jack Link’s Beef Jerky (quick protein).
Air fresheners and charcoal bags to absorb odors.
Hand warmers.
Unscented body wipes, especially good Marines and soldiers serving in hot desert climates.
Decks of cards.
Crossword puzzles or Sudoku.
Travel-sized games. Cranium and Monopoly Deal are favorites.
Sunscreen. Neutrogena brand (for both men and women!) because it’s clear, non-greasy and absorbs quickly.
Dr. Scholl’s gel inserts. From standing watch on a Navy ship to hiking long miles in the desert, new gel insoles are miracle cures.
Writing material. A great thing to send, especially if a service member wants to write letters home. Send paper, envelopes, and pens. Many service members keep journals on deployment. Recommended products include the Moleskin notebooks as well as Field Notes.
Toiletries.
Medicine, travel-sized. Advil, Pepto Bismol, and even a pain relieving topical ointment like IcyHot. When possible, get tablets or pills, as liquids have a tendency to spill.
DVDs of TV shows.
Drink mixes.
Reading material — magazines and books, copies of the local newspaper (doesn’t matter if they’re older issues). Having books on Kindle is an oprtion too.
Candy and gum. “Chewing gum was often the only thing that kept us awake on those long 2 a.m. watch shifts. Gum and candy is also a great alternative to some of those less healthy habits, like smoking or chewing tobacco,” one serviceman wrote.
Condiments. Condiments are great to enhance meals or MREs.
Snacks. Crackers, chips, nuts, popcorn.
Photographs from home.
Personal notes. A service member wrote, “A letter from home is something that has sustained soldiers at the front for hundreds of years, and its importance is still felt today. Service members read these letters multiple times, and most keep them in a drawer or at the bottom of a pack when times get rough. It’s the little things that matter, and adding a note to your next military care package is the most important thing you can do.”
Further information can be found on the Give to the Troops website.
