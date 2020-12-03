HIBBING — Incumbent State Rep. Julie Sandstede’s victory in a tightly contested House 6A race was confirmed on Wednesday, she announced through a press release.
Sandstede, a DFLer, defeated Republican challenger Rob Farnsworth, but an updated total from the St. Louis County and Itasca County was not available as of press time.. An original 40-vote margin following the counting of late-arriving mail-in ballots and adjusted vote totals from certain precincts triggered an automatic recount with the margin of victory of just 0.19 percent.
“This election and recount is a testament to the safety and security of our elections system,” Sandstede said in a statement Wednesday. “Voters turned out in massive numbers this year and more than anything else, it is important for voters’ voices to be heard and their votes to be counted — and the recount showed that’s exactly what happened.”
Initial results had Farnsworth winning the race by 47 votes. An election result under 0.5 percent that was eligible for a recount if the losing candidate forced one.
But the St. Louis County Auditor’s Office said in an early November news release that it found and corrected errors in reporting election results in Toivola and one polling location in Hibbing, where a duplicate count was recorded. As a result, Sandstede moved into a controlling position.
Sandstede’s win gives the DFL House an additional seat in its majority. Minnesota will continue to have the only divided government in the nation after Republicans maintained control over the Senate.
