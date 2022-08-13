Second time honors for restaurant chain

Joe Baratto holds a freshly baked Sammy's Special while Brita Baratto shows off the Minnesota Monthly Best Pizza award the Hibbing restaurant won.

CHISHOLM — A pizza chain with a longstanding history on the Range has been voted “Best Pizza in Minnesota 2022.”

“We’re ecstatic — voted best pizza in Minnesota is an award that we don’t take lightly,” said Tony Jerulle, an owner at the Hibbing location.

