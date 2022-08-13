CHISHOLM — A pizza chain with a longstanding history on the Range has been voted “Best Pizza in Minnesota 2022.”
“We’re ecstatic — voted best pizza in Minnesota is an award that we don’t take lightly,” said Tony Jerulle, an owner at the Hibbing location.
“It’s a huge honor that the public voted for us,” added owner Brita Baratto.
Jerulle said this is the second time that Sammy’s Chain competed in an online competition and was voted number one in the state. Sammy’s first entered the contest sponsored by Minnesota Monthly in 2018 and won “Best Pizza in Minnesota” honors.
There were 64 applicants for the Minnesota Pizza Challenge this year sponsored by Minnesota Monthly and Performance Food Group.
Owners of the Hibbing location are Tony and his wife, Kelly Jerulle, Brita and her husband, Joe Baratto, and Mike and Pam Jerulle.
Joe and Brita said the past couple of years have been challenging for Sammy’s, and like other restaurants were impacted by closures due to mandates in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On top of that, the restaurant experienced an electrical fire in March of this year that resulted in it being closed for a couple of months.
Tony and Brita say they’re thankful for the continued efforts of their dedicated staff and support of their loyal customers.
“It’s been trying times for us but our loyal customers — customers in Grand Rapids, Hibbing, I-Falls and West Duluth have done a fantastic job keeping us going and it’s been a real eye opener for us,” Tony said.
“Without our amazing staff, we couldn’t do it,” Brita said. “Our staff has been here a very long time and are as important as our customers.”
Brita and Tony said Sammy’s still experiences a need for additional employees like other restaurants competing for employees.
“It’s the same struggle everywhere, Brita said. “There’s always a need for employees to teach people certain skills.”
One of Sammy’s employees in Hibbing has been with the restaurant for more than 30 years, they noted.
“It’s a long time which is a tribute and testimony to Sammy’s,” Tony said.
Sammy’s Pizza dates back to the 1950s when Sam Perrella, owner of a small cafe in Keewatin, heard World War II veterans talk about foods they’d discovered while serving in Italy, according to an online history. Perella spent time in Chicago, where he picked up the signature square cut slices still served at Sammy’s today. Working with his wife Louise, they combined some traditional family recipes with their own special touches, it states.
In 1954 Sam moved the restaurant to Hibbing, and “Sammy’s was born,” according to the website.
Brita and Tony said the Sammy’s Special is one of the most popular pizzas at the Hibbing location.
Sammy’s is now in 17 locations and in addition to Hibbing, can be found locally in Grand Rapids, International Falls and West Duluth.
Tony said he’s hoping the future of Sammy’s continues to be bright. He said the restaurant continues to offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and curbside — meeting everybody’s pizza needs.
An option for online ordering is now available and is quite popular, he noted.
The restaurant also serves a variety of other menu items and offers catering for parties and banquets.
”Especially now with the cost times are a little trying for everybody but we don’t take it for granted that people may be eating out a little less, but they are making Sammy’s their choice,” Tony said.
Brita agreed, adding, “With the continued hard work of all of our staff, we hope to win this award again in the future.”
