HIBBING—Volunteer bell ringers play an important role in collecting donations for programs that are offered through the Salvation Army year-round.
This year the Salvation Army is experiencing a shortage of volunteer bell ringers for its Red Kettle campaign—its biggest fundraiser of the entire year.
Captain Kenneth Alip of the Salvation Army in Hibbing said there are still an estimated 1,798 two-hour shifts that remain that remain unfilled, as compared to last year’s registrations.
Major Brenda Pittman of the Salvation Army in Virginia said she didn’t have exact numbers but suspects their volunteer numbers are also down. Pittman said without a successful Red Kettle campaign, the organization would have to look at cutbacks in services.
“They can sign up online, at ring.com,” Pittman noted, adding if they have trouble they can call the branch office in their community for help with signing up.
Bell ringing for the Red Kettle drive kicks off next week and is critical to the Salvation Army’s $45,000 holiday fundraising campaign, as 65% of its funding is raised in the last three months of the year, according to a press release.
The need is great for the services the Salvation Army offers, including here on the Range.
Pittman said the meal program in Virginia served more than 2,700 meals last month alone. A hot meal is served there from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There is also a food pantry open Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Contact a caseworker at 218-741-1889 to sign up for the food pantry in Virginia.
As of Aug. 31 the Hibbing branch had already served 273 households and 645 people at its food shelf— exceeding its total food distribution from 2021, according to Audra Preble, a case manager at that location.
Food distribution at the walk-in food shelf is from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Participants can pick out food that best fits their family, or opt for a box that is ready for pick up.
The Hibbing branch returned to a dine-in format for its meal program a few months ago. A hot meal is available from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information including online donation options are available at centralusa.salvationarmy.org, or on the Facebook page for the Hibbing and Virginia branches.
Christmas assistance program- Hibbing
Applications for the Christmas assistance program for current residents of Hibbing, Chisholm,Buhl, Meadowlands, Floodwood, Cherry, Melrude, or Crane Lake are being accepted through . The program is open to qualifying households with children from up to 17 years old, or 18 if they are still in high school. Individuals or families without eligible children may fill out an application for a Christmas food basket.
Applications are available online at HibbingSA.org or visit their Facebook page at HibbingSA. The deadline is Dec. 1 for the Hibbing branch.
People with limited or no Internet access,or for questions, call Audra at 218-263-5096.
Christmas assistance program—Virginia
Applications for Christmas assistance are being accepted through Nov. 30 and can be completed online at https:centralusa.salvationarmy.orgnorth/virginia/brighten-the-holidays/
The Virginia branch covers an area that is from east of Buhl to Cotton and Ely. Call the office at the number listed below if you have questions on the service area.
For questions or more information call 218-741-1889.
