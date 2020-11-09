The COVID-19 pandemic has made for a challenging year, and that has the local Salvation Army sites even more determined to make the holidays brighter for families across the area.
Holiday campaigns will be handled a bit differently than in the past to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, but meals will still be distributed, gifts provided to children, and there will still be bell ringers collecting at red kettles.
The need is great, said Major Brenda Pittman, of the Virginia corps, where the evening supper club, which offers mostly meals to-go and limited social-distanced seating, has tallied up to 2,500 meals per month since COVID hit.
She said she is hopeful the community comes together again this season to support the red kettle campaign that helps sustain the Salvation Army throughout the year. And that means not only donating to the drive but also volunteering to ring bells at kettle sites.
Both the Virginia and Hibbing Salvation Army corps are implementing safety measures this year because of the pandemic.
Bell ringers will be required to wear masks and social distance. Only two bell ringers will be allowed at each kettle at a time.
Pittman said the Virginia corps has masks available for volunteers if they ring multiple times.
Bell ringing will begin Friday in Virginia at both SuperOne Foods locations. The other Virginia and Mountain Iron kettle sites — at both doors of Walmart, Walgreens, L&M Fleet Supply, and Hobby Lobby — will launch on Nov. 27.
The Hibbing area red kettle campaign will begin Nov. 20, with sites at SuperOne Foods, Walgreens, and Walmart; and on Thursdays and Fridays at Jubilee Foods in Chisholm.
Pittman said to also look for countertop kettles at various, still undetermined locations.
Volunteers can sign up by entering their zip code at registertoring.com.
Most kettle sites are located indoors, but both corps will offer limited paid spots at outdoor kettles. Major Gary Cole of the Hibbing Salvation Army noted that those interested can pick up applications at the corps office.
Pittman said bell ringers are asked to register for two-hour intervals, if possible, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. But, “if they want to ring all day they can.”
Both corps are also offering Christmas assistance programs, including toys and gifts for kids, and food boxes. Online registration is available at: centralusa.salvationarmy.org.
Pittman said there is a wish list space on the application since the corps will be packing gifts for the Toy Shop this year, although that does not mean families will receive everything requested.
Virginia area residents can apply through Nov. 25, and those in the Hibbing area through Dec. 11.
The Virginia corps will hold to-go community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners from 1-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 1-5 p.m. Dec. 16. Families can pick up Toy Shop gifts Dec. 17 and 18. Food boxes, including either a turkey or ham and fixings, will be distributed Dec. 21 and 22.
Cole said the Hibbing corps will provide traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for pick-up the day before each holiday during the nightly dinner from 4-4:45 p.m..
Pittman said there will also be an Angel Tree at Walmart in Mountain Iron as another way for community members to donate presents for kids in need.
“We hope those who are able to volunteer will sign up again this year,” Cole added, anticipating that the biggest need will be for bell ringers.
