Rural Hibbing home destroyed by fire

HIBBING – Fire destroyed a home in rural Hibbing Friday morning, according to the Friends of the Northland Firewire.
The blaze was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 3300 block of Bunker Road. The unoccupied house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
The Hibbing Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Fire departments from Hibbing, Cherry, Clinton, and Virginia were on the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.