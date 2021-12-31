Rural Hibbing home destroyed by fire

A rural Hibbing home was destroyed by fire early Friday. The blaze was reported around 6 a.m.

HIBBING – Fire destroyed a home in rural Hibbing Friday morning, according to the Friends of the Northland Firewire.

The blaze was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 3300 block of Bunker Road. The unoccupied house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The Hibbing Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Hibbing, Cherry, Clinton, and Virginia were on the scene.

