MORCOM TOWNSHIP — A teenage girl has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree after law enforcement officials say she allegedly shot her mother Sunday afternoon at a residence near Cook.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Charlize R. Bjorhus, 16, of rural Cook, was formally charged in St. Louis County Juvenile District Court in Hibbing.
Bjorhus, who was being held at Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
Law enforcement officials have identified the victim of the shooting as Stephanie L. Straw, 40 of rural Cook.
Straw's current medical status is unknown, but she was in stable condition when she was transported by ambulance to a Duluth hospital, according to the press release.
The alleged incident occurred late Sunday afternoon in Morcom Township, west of Cook.
St. Louis County 911 first received a call of a female who was en route to the Cook Hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:30 p.m.
“The suspect was reported to be a female juvenile family member who was last seen at the residence where the shooting was reported to have taken place,’’ the news release said.
Law enforcement was en route to the residence before learning the juvenile female suspect had access to a vehicle. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was found stuck in a ditch about two miles from the residence. Deputies also observed another vehicle near the suspect vehicle, which contained three occupants, including the shooting suspect, the news release stated. The other two individuals turned out to be Good Samaritans, who had no knowledge of the shooting incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.
The suspect was transported to St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing for additional processing, while the victim, who was learned to be the suspect’s mother, was transported to a Duluth area hospital for additional medical treatment and is believed to be in stable condition, the release said.
This incident is currently actively being investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office, which believes the shooting is an isolated incident and no additional suspects are being sought by law enforcement nor is the public believed to be in any danger.
