Roundabout on schedule for Iron

Construction of a roundabout is set to begin at an Iron Range intersection with a historically high fatality and serious accident rate.
Work begins in June on a roundabout at the intersection of State Highway 37 and St. Louis County Highway 7 in Iron, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) officials.
“We'll be getting started in mid-June and go through October,” Margie Nelson, MnDOT District 1 public affairs coordinator, said. “The roundabout was chosen as a safety improvement at the intersection.”
An average of 4,300 vehicles traveling on Highway 37 pass through the intersection each day, according to MnDOT.
An average of 2,000 vehicles per day traveling on Highway 7 pass through the intersection.
The project cost is $3.1 million, Nelson said.
A public meeting to provide details on the construction is at 5 p.m., Thursday June 2, at Clinton Town Hall.
“The meeting is to talk about the project,” Nelson said. “There will be a detour on the project and we will have our engineers there to talk about the impact of the project.”
The intersection is a major east-west route from State Highway 53 and a north-south route that connects to United Taconite in Forbes, an Iron Range taconite plant.
The roundabout is designed to accommodate oversize trucks such as the type that haul heavy equipment to United Taconite, according to Alex Peritz, MnDOT District 1 project manager.
“It's designed pretty typical to what most roundabouts are,” Peritz said. “In this case, it will have some wider truck aprons to accommodate those trucks.”
New lighting, pedestrian and bicycle crossing paths will be included along with space for snowmobiles and ATV's to utilize curb cutouts, according to MnDOT.
A Highway 7 entrance to Crossroads Convenience store will be reduced to a 32-foot width.
North-south traffic on Highway 7 will be detoured during roundabout construction.
However, a temporary by-pass will be built along the south side of the intersection, allowing east-west traffic on Highway 37 to continue to flow throughout the duration of construction, Peritz said.
MnDOT officials say the intersection has been a concern for years.
Accidents at the intersection translate to a total fatality and serious crash rate of 9.16 (crashes per 100 million entering vehicles).
That's nearly nine times the statewide average fatal and serious injury rate of of 1.14.
Previous steps have been taken to reduce accidents at the intersection.
From 1992 to 2016, roadway lighting, continuous flashing red beacons, LED blinker stop signs, and a mainlined dynamic warning system, have been installed at the intersection.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and St. Louis County are sharing in the cost of the project using federal safety funding.
MnDOT is the lead agency on the construction.
KGM Contractors, Inc. of Angora, is the contractor on the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.