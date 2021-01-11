Rose Corradi turns 100

IRON RANGE — This past Saturday, Rose Corradi, a long-time resident of Kelly Lake, turned 100.
Corradi, in a phone interview on Monday, said she received birthday wishes and congratulations this past Saturday from her family via the telephone, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. She was very upbeat as she marveled at the fresh flowers, and birthday balloons sent to her in honor of her birthday.
Corradi told the Mesabi Tribune that she really didn’t feel any different now that she’s 100. Her advice to everyone else is, “Be happy and keep your family happy.”’
It was in 1952 that Corradi said the mining company moved her family from Carson Lake to Kelly Lake.
The mother of three children, Corradi had previously worked at the Montgomery Wards store in Hibbing, and was also an aide at the Gold Crest Nursing Home.
Corradi’s daughter, Susan Graber, said her mom led an active life in her younger days that included being a part of a competitive curling team, and playing bocce ball. She and her husband, Joseph Corradi, enjoyed dancing and playing cards.
Corradi lent her vocal talents to the St. Anne’s Church in Kelly Lake, where she’d sing at Requen Masses that were performed in Latin.
Her culinary talents didn’t go unnoticed by her family.
“She was a great cook,” recalled Graber. “She was well-known by the kids and grandkids for “Grandma Rosie’s spaghetti.”
Corradi’s three nieces grew up next door to her, and she played a big role in their lives. She was also a positive influence on many of the youth who grew up in Kelly Lake.
“There's much in-depth beauty and strength in this dear lady, believe me,” wrote her niece, Rosemary Harnly, in an email to the Mesabi Tribune.
