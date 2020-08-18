VIRGINIA — Internal hires are shaking up the look of the Rock Ridge School District before the school year starts.
Willie Spelts, who was previously the principal at Roosevelt Elementary in Virginia for the past 15 years, two years of which he was also the Virginia High School Activities Director, has moved to director of Human Resources and Fundraising and Grants. Dan Johnson, who was vice principal of Virginia High School last year, is now the Roosevelt principal.
Earlier this month, at the Aug. 3 school board meeting, the recommendation to hire Spelts to his new role was approved. Johnson was approved at Monday’s school board meeting.
“The position of Director of Human Resources and Fundraising and Grants, is important for Rock Ridge Schools. For the first two to three years, Willie will be primarily spending his time on fundraising for capital projects for the new high school and the two new elementary schools,” said Superintendent Noel Schmidt over email Tuesday. “In addition to the money the taxpayers generously approved to construct the new buildings, there are some specific enhancements on equipment, fields, and buildings that donors may want to support.”
Schmidt listed off some of those enhancements as: naming rights to the stadium, auditorium, athletic fields, scoreboards, music hall, arts hall, science classrooms, industrial tech rooms, open seating areas, academic classrooms, cafeteria, coffee shop and individual learning areas “that individual donors may feel comfortable helping to sustain.”
He continued: “Willie's job will be to organize and talk with alumni, area businesspeople, parents, staff, and students about how to effectively fundraise for these capital projects and make the buildings even nicer for our current and future students.”
Although excited for the new position, Spelts said he will miss being principal. “Fifteen years is a long time. I loved every minute of it,” he said over email Tuesday, recalling the Veteran’s Day programs — which he considers one of the best in the state — will forever be a highlight for him as will the expansion of the School Forest.
For his part, when asked what the community can expect from this position, Spelts said, “Great opportunities to contribute in many different ways that they feel most passionate about.”
Spelts had been the principal at Roosevelt since 2005. Johnson was among two finalists interviewed for the position, the other being Anne Olson-Reiners, who is the principal at Nashwauk-Keewatin Elementary.
"Dan will be a great asset to Roosevelt Elementary School,” Schmidt said of the new principal. “He is conscientious, patient, considerate, and focused on improving the academic achievement of all students.”
Spelts agreed that Johnson will make an excellent principal at Roosevelt. “He has a wealth of knowledge in working with kids, families and the community. I truly think everyone will love him,” Spelts said. “Mr. Johnson will work with everyone involved to make the transition to this school year smooth for everyone, especially in this time of COVID.”
Johnson was most recently assistant principal at Virginia High School, leaving that position vacant.
There were 12 applicants for the position as elementary principal and seven were interviewed before narrowing it down to two.
The motion to hire Johnson was moved by Director Gail Baribeau and seconded by Director Murray Anderson.
During discussion, Director Pollyann Sorcan repeatedly asked the names of the other five applicants who were interviewed. They were not available during the meeting but later emailed to the board and the Mesabi Tribune.
The other five applicants interviewed were: Rock Ridge Buildings and Grounds Director Jeff Carey, Eveleth-Gilbert teacher Paul Brainard, Hinckley-Finlayson Curriculum Director Anna Cawcutt, Nevis Public Schools teacher and interventionist Mike Weerts and International Falls elementary teacher Lisa West.
The full meeting can be viewed on YouTube through the Rock Ridge Public Schools account.
