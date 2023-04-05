There’s a room inside Hibbing High School that helps provide a variety of items for students.

Called the “Room of Requirements,” it was started several years ago to provide basic daily resources for students, such as healthy snacks, food for home, hygiene items such as soap and toothbrushes and toothpaste, backpacks, clothing, winter wear, gym clothes, sweatshirts, shoes, notebooks and more.

