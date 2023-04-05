Check and Connect student mentor Mila Henderson and Hibbing Junior High Social Studies teacher Dana Lindstrom pose in the Hibbing High School “Room of Requirements” A place where students can get clothes, shoes, personal care items, food and school supplies. The program works with school and community donations.
There’s a room inside Hibbing High School that helps provide a variety of items for students.
Called the “Room of Requirements,” it was started several years ago to provide basic daily resources for students, such as healthy snacks, food for home, hygiene items such as soap and toothbrushes and toothpaste, backpacks, clothing, winter wear, gym clothes, sweatshirts, shoes, notebooks and more.
Jamila Henderson is in her first year as a Check and Connect mentor at HHS and helps run the Room of Requirements as it’s also where her office is located.
Henderson said the Room of Requirements was started for the major need to provide basic daily resources for students, such as healthful snacks, toiletries, soaps, toothbrushes, backpacks, clothing items, winter wear, gym clothes, sweatshirts, shoes, notebooks, and many other items.
“We also have a “food for home shelf” which consists of cans foods and boxes meals to take home,” Henderson said in an email on Friday.
Snacks are also provided in the room that students can grab while passing the halls between periods, she noted.
Students who worked on creating the room felt there should be a type of “currency” to be used within the room in order to access needed items in the most constructive way, while eliminating the stigma associated with charity, Hendrickson said. “Thus, instead of requiring monetary currency, Pay it Forward cards must be filled out by students with ideas for ways in which they can give back to others, such as holding the door open for someone, or providing a compliment to a complete stranger. The best part is that you don’t have to pay for it—you just need to pay it forward.”
In order to track which items are in highest demand and what needs to be restocked, there is a sheet that students in need of items fill out when using the room where they document the item they took, along with their grade level and initials.
Henderson said the name for the room stems from the Harry Potter book series.
“And the idea began with a hypothetical discussion amongst an eighth grade geography class about the basic day-to-day hindered productivity, which translated to daily productivity at school,” she explained.
“Drawing upon their knowledge of Harry Potter and idolizing the series’ awe-inspiring “Room of Requirement,” students dreamed of a likened place in the high school which they could visit in order to find or access anything they truly needed,” she said. “It is no doubt that during times of economic hardship, families on the Range struggle with resource constraints. While many students are often embarrassed to admit they may not personally have access to basic daily items, the safe zone created within the classroom as well as the students’ admiration for and relation to a beloved and popular childhood book series helped them to constructively find a way to help each other—all with the goal of improving their overall academic success.”
Henderson said students are widely accepting of the the new Room of Requirement—whether they are fans of the Harry Potter series or not—and some have even begun bringing in items to help out their fellow classmates. Additionally, the Special Education Department at HHS has joined in the effort to help with the Room of Requirement, and to create an internship experience for teens and young adults with special needs to gain work experience and practice future job skills in a real world setting.
Anyone who wants to help out with the Room of Requirements may donate snacks, hygiene products, new undergarments, socks, shoes, and gently used clothing.
“These items are in high demand and the need for a variety of sizes that would fit students from age 12 to 18,” she said.
The high school also works with the elementary schools in town to provide what they are able, so smaller sizes are distributed to the other schools via the school nurse, Henderson noted.
For more information contact the school office at 218-208-0848.
