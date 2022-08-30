Rock Ridge votes to not winterize, heat Gilbert campus building

The now-vacant Gilbert campus buildings will not be heated or winterized this winter after a recent decision by the Rock Ridge School Board. The buildings are currently up for sale. The demolition of the old science wing portion of the Gilbert campus will probably start in late September through early November. 

 Mark Sauer

GILBERT — The Gilbert campus school building won’t be heated or winterized as the Rock Ridge School District tries to sell it to someone that will repurpose the structure.

The Rock Ridge School Board was split 4-2 with some favoring the winterizing to make it more marketable and others saying the cost to keep utilities on is just too much.

