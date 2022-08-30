Rock Ridge votes to not winterize, heat Gilbert campus building

The now-vacant Gilbert campus buildings will not be heated or winterized this winter after a recent decision by the Rock Ridge School Board. The buildings are currently up for sale. The demolition of the old science wing portion of the Gilbert campus will probably start in late September through early November.
GILBERT — The Gilbert campus school building won’t be heated or winterized as the Rock Ridge School District tries to sell it to someone that will repurpose the structure.
The Rock Ridge School Board was split 4-2 with some favoring the winterizing to make it more marketable and others saying the cost to keep utilities on is just too much.
Board member Tom Tammaro made the motion to shut off all the utilities and not winterize. Tammaro and board members Tim Riordan, Stacy Scholz and Matt Sjoberg voted in favor of the motion, while board members Polly Sorcan and Brandi Lautigar voted against.
“The cost to keep that building open or heat it just to maintain it is just crazy.’’ Tammaro said.
Electric, water, sewer and refuse expenses for the building come in at $88,820.55 plus more than $150,000 for natural gas heat, both for the last year.
Considering other costs to keep utilities running at the Gilbert building, the total probable costs to keep utilities running in Gilbert buildings for next 12 months is $350,000-$370,000.
Tammaro’s motion included putting the building up for sale, but it is already up for sale, Riordan added.
“You do have some staggering ongoing costs if you decide to keep the building open running,’’ said Superintendent Noel Schmidt. “It's up to you to decide. … If you tell me to keep the building running and operating this easily could cost the district $300,000-$400,000.’’
The superintendent told the board he discussed winterizing the building with Pat Gallagher of project manager Kraus-Anderson and was told it would cost $50,000-$60,000 if someone else does it. He was also told the pipes are still going to split no matter what is done.
The cost will be less if Rock Ridge employees do it.
“I don’t know if you have the custodians right now to get this done,’’ Schmidt added.”They are nervous about it.’’
Riordan said the staff is running ragged the way it is. Even if the vote is against winterizing, he said the custodians will drain as much as they can to minimize damage to the building.
However, Sorcan said she favored using an outside professional firm to drain and flush the lines. That way, not all the pipes would split and the building would be more marketable, she added.
Lautigar stated she wants the building to remain marketable. If the decision leads to broken pipes and water damage, she won’t support that, she said.
Schmit added any person that potentially buys the building will most likely gut the building and not reuse the old pipes. At this time, there is not a bona fide offer to purchase the building.
—
Schmidt added the board has had much discussion on possibly canceling the demolition of the old science wing at the Gilbert campus. He said the district would save more than $100,000 by not demolishing it at this time.
The total bid for demolition previously approved by the board was $353,876. The district would still be responsible for $230,295 of this if the old science wing demolition was canceled. Those costs are for abatement ($107,406); fencing ($14,500); construction manager costs to date for KA ($50,000); and demolition contractor costs to date ($58,389).
Documents at the Aug. 22 meeting also show additional demolition costs would probably be incurred in the future because of inflation and added construction manager costs.
The old science wing demolition will probably start in late September through early November, Schmidt previously stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.