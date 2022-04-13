EVELETH/VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge School Board approved the termination of 13 teacher contracts Monday night in the district’s attempt to reduce its budget by $1.1 million.
Two contracts up for termination/non-renewal — for Administrator on Special Assignment Jeff Carey, and for Activities Director Josh Lamppa — were removed from the agenda.
The staff cuts were part of a plan the board previously approved on a 6-2 vote to reduce the budget by $1.1 million through staff and administration terminations, while also using $1 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to make up the projected shortfall for the 2022-23 school year.
The district is faced with a $2.1 million deficit due to a decline of 276 students since the 2020 school year.
The teacher contracts the board voted to not renew Monday were for Kathryn Orso, Bradley Matuszak, Jeremy Deedrick, Jessica Waslaski, Kaitlyn Rigstad, Abigail Korte, Kristopher Olson, Dusty Manty, Laurie Stewart-Warner, Aaron Nielsen, David Fyre, Elizabeth Niemi, and Jaime Checco.
The cuts included three elementary teachers, four junior and senior high teachers, one elementary special education teacher, three high school special education teachers and one early childhood teacher.
Superintendent Noel Schmidt said no tenured teachers were among the terminations.
Director Matt Sjoberg questioned the number of positions to be cut, saying during two previous budget meetings he understood there would be a reduction of “a net of eight to 12” positions.
“We approved four resignations of full-time teaching positions, the last of which was today,” Sjoberg pointed out, referring to three previous resignations and the approval Monday night of the resignation of elementary teacher Ann Tieberg, who is retiring.
Schmidt confirmed at Monday’s meeting that Tieberg’s position would not be replaced.
Sjoberg said he was under the impression that the four resignations would apply to the contract budget cuts, “but I’m not seeing that help reflected in this list.” The director said he expected to see, at the most, eight teachers being terminated.
Schmidt acknowledged that the board has “difficult decisions to make,” and explained that some of the terminations were due to budget reductions, while others were for “performance reasons” or “licensure issues.”
“That is why the list is higher,” the superintendent said, adding that some of the teachers who don’t have the correct licenses may be hired back if other teachers with the proper licenses can not be found. Schmidt said those teachers are aware that they may be called back.
The majority of terminations passed on 6-1 votes, with Director Polly Sorcan voting no on most, aside from the licensure cuts.
Members Vice Chairman Bill Addy and Director Brandi Lautigar were not present.
Sorcan questioned if the terminations amounted to $1.1 million, to which Schmidt said they did. However, Sorcan pointed out that the board was not taking action on two proposed administrator terminations (for Carey and Lamppa).
“One point one million minus two positions,” she said, noting that some teachers on the list could also be hired back, adding to budget expenses.
Schmidt said the issue is complicated because some positions, such as special education, are funded partly by the state. For special ed teachers, “we pay 40% of their total salary,” and the district would have to terminate more of those teachers to equal one full-time teaching position. “Dollar values are not the same, which makes it more confusing and more complex.”
Socan asked if the district’s special ed needs were decreasing, and Schmidt said they were not, adding that some of those positions could eventually be replaced.
“It’s my job to give these to you,” he said. “This is the number you asked us to hit. These are the individuals who are affected.” Schmidt said if the terminations were not approved, “I will come back to you with additional names.”
Socan and Sjoberg questioned if there were other ways to decrease the budget, besides cutting staff members. Sjoberg insisted other avenues were not fully explored.
Board Chairman Tim Riordan noted that 80% of the budget is based on salaries and said a reduction of $1.1 million would not be possible without teacher cuts.
Director John Uhan said he would like to see an “enrollment committee” formed to address the loss of students and “to try to get them back.”
Monday’s meeting included input from parent Kerry Waschke Collie, Rock Ridge cross-country head coach Chris Ismil, and Josh Lamppa, who all spoke on the proposed cuts of Lamppa and Carey.
They also expressed concern for all of the teachers being cut.
“The news must be devastating to each employee and their families,” Waschke Collie said, adding that some families may have to relocate.
“I also imagine these cuts will affect what the district is able to offer our kids.”
She acknowledged that these are “challenging times for everyone,” but continued that “I would hope your consideration is careful and thoughtful before cuts are approved.”
“We are losing talented people,” Ismil said. “This is a request that this board does some real, real work and due diligence to work together to question everything that’s put in front of you, and you don’t rubber stamp it. I’m asking you, please do not do that.”
The coach added, “please do what you can to make sure the impact doesn’t hurt a lot of folks.”
