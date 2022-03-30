The Rock Ridge speech team recently won the Grand Rapids finale for the second year in a row. The team is as follows: (on floor, L-R): Sophie Statsman, Georgia Duffy; (1st row, L-R): Jake Bradach, Ellie Norvitch, Abbie Sundich, Tyler Schriber, Caterina Mutarelli, Alley Anderson, Jase Matuszak, Christina Louks, Apres Surla, Alex Hartmark, Jaelyn Wright; (2nd row) Marian Louks, Azalea Ray, Daisy Bordern, Rebecca Muster, Savanna Burnes, Sophia Peterson, Dylan Celley, Saige Widmer; (3rd row) Coach Gritzmacher, Coach Ness, (not pictured: Coach Rigstad).
GRAND RAPIDS — For the second year in a row, the Rock Ridge Wolverine speech team won the Grand Rapids Finale, bringing home the coveted Traveling Trophy by earning a first place championship over 24 teams.
With subsections and sections looming ever closer, this Wolverine speech team is poised, confident, and prepared to repeat as the Section 7A champion.
Leading the team at the Grand Rapids finale were the following four champions in their respective categories: Alex Hartmark (creative expression), Sophie Statsman and Saige Widmer (duo interpretation), and Ellie Norvitch (extemporaneous reading).
Others who made final round and scored prominently: Christina Louks (creative expression), Abbie Sundich and Tyler Schriber (discussion), Jake Bradach (dramatic interpretation), Azalea Ray (extemporaneous speaking), Dylan Celley (poetry), Caterina Mutarelli and Jaelyn Wright (prose), and Apres Surla (storytelling).
Team members, who contributed to the Wolverine victory without breaking into final round, included Alley Anderson and Savanna Burnes (dramatic interpretation), Jase Matuszak (humorous interpretation), Rebecca Muster (poetry), along with ribbon-winners: Daisy Borden, Sophia Peterson, and Marian Louks (poetry).
Eli Boe (discussion) and Brennan Muhich (great speeches) were not in attendance due to the Florida band trip, but they will be rejoining the team for the April 2 Subsection 7A South contest this coming Saturday in Onamia.
With this amazing group of students, Rock Ridge High School is certain to make its voice heard in the upcoming Minnesota State High School League tournaments over the next few weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.