VIRGINIA/EVELETH — Competing in speech has already paid off in big ways for high school sophomore Jaelyn Wright.
The hard work accomplished during practices and meets with the Rock Ridge speech team has equipped the student with communication skills she put to good use during a recent job interview. “Speech helped a lot with that.”
It has also assisted in the classroom. “I used to be shy in front of the class,” Wright said. She is now much more confident.
“I think it is a big, monumental thing to speak in front of people in general,” said the 15-year-old. But speech has helped with one-on-one conversations, too, she added. “It’s made a huge difference.”
Wright is one of 12 students representing the Rock Ridge district who will compete in the State contest Friday and Saturday at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.
That is “on par with the last couple years,” as the team has consistently exceeded at sectionals, with students moving on to State, said head coach Jason Ness. The team competed virtually last year.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to go this year in-person,” Wright said, adding that teammates have “stepped up their game” this season with the incentives and challenges of attending events.
The team won the Grand Rapids finale earlier this year, bringing home the coveted “Traveling Trophy” by earning a first place championship over 24 teams, and its 22 speakers competed in the subsection earlier this month in Onamia.
All 22 students advanced to the Section 7A contest April 8 at Duluth Marshall, with 19 advancing to the final round.
The team has participated in meets about once a week since mid-January.
Speakers compete in 13 categories ranging from extemporaneous speaking to serious interpretation of drama, poetry or prose. Some write their own speeches, while others recite and interpret scripts already written.
Speeches are “a max of seven to 10 minutes,” said assistant coach Kaiti Rigstad.
Students are judged on such things as vocal quality, emotion, eye contact, appropriate gestures and pauses.
This year’s team consists of seventh through 12th graders who practice, officially, once a week with all three coaches. Ness and Rigstad have been assisted this year by longtime former head coach Jack Gritzmacher.
Gritzmacher is responsible for “roping” Rigstad into speech when she was a sixth grader, said the assistant coach and English teacher, who “spoke through my senior year,” and said she is grateful for the opportunity to come back to coach in the district.
“It’s fantastic to give back to the community that gave me so much and helped improve my public speaking skills,” Rigstad said. “It’s a really tight-knit coaching staff that has made itself available five nights out of the week” for students seeking extra practice.
While coaches offer guidance and critiques as students perfect their speeches, there is much “peer coaching as well,” she noted. As speakers wait to practice with a coach, they often perform their speeches with each other and say they learn so much from that peer feedback. “It’s cool to hear.”
Many of the students this year selected “serious topics relating to current events or mental health on adult and adolescent levels,” Rigstad said.
For instance, one speaker is performing a contemporary poem about mental health struggles. Two teammates competing in duo interpretation are “performing a piece about a 911 operator and her struggle to go to work each day.”
Wright, who is performing “Fur is Back” from Eve Ensler’s “A Memory, a Monologue, a Rant, and a Prayer,” said her piece relates to “the ‘head in the sand epidemic.’” It has to do with a speaker who attends a party and talks about serious topics the other partygoers are ignoring.
Wright said she practices several times a week — with coaches and at home.
“Meeting people through speech has been super amazing,” she added. “Finding a group of people you blend with has been super cool.” She and her teammates not only “appreciate getting comfortable speaking,” but also enjoy having another outlet for self-expression, she said.
One of the youngest speech members, seventh grader Tyler Schriber, said he joined the team initially as a way to fill free time. “It has helped with academics and led to how I got involved in many things,” he said.
The 13-year-old said he’s had many “deep conversations” based on being in speech.
Schriber chose to compete in the extemporaneous speaking category, which involves being given a question based on current events and having 30 minutes to prepare a substantial answer. “I’m given a prompt and I have to build off the prompt,” he said. “The one I just practiced had to do with critical race theory.”
Many of his dialogues have been “politically based,” he said.“It does help to have a politically based background. That also helps outside of speech.”
Speech, he added, has provided the seventh grader with “more flowery language and helped my communication skills all around.”
With the wide range of ages on the team, “the knowledge transfer is super important to me,” Ness said. The older members mentor the younger ones and “hopefully come back and help” after graduation.
“We are lucky Mr. Gritzmacher stuck around to help with this transition period, and I struck gold with Kaiti Rigstad as an assistant coach,” he said. “The kids wouldn’t have gotten this far without all of them.”
Wright agreed.
The students can “bounce between options and suggestions” based on feedback from all three coaches, she said, offering a “huge ‘thank you’ to our coaches who take a lot of time out of their lives” to dedicate to the program. “I appreciate that they are flexible and if you can’t make a team practice, you can set up an individual one.”
Speech members additionally learn “how to listen and accept criticism,” Rigstad noted.
She enjoys seeing students progress. Many begin the year uncomfortable speaking in front of others. “By the end of the season, they can’t get enough of it and are happy to be on a bus at 5 a.m. on a Saturday morning.”
Ness added, “I’ve learned more from being a coach than during my three years in speech in high school.”
While the students are competing individually, Ness said they are “not just representing the school district but representing the entire Section 7A,” which stretches from International Falls to Hinckley. “Only so many get to make it to State, and they go with a quiet pride” and much humility, he said.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Gritzmacher added. “Speech is very dear to me.”
He knows first-hand how important it is for the future lives of the kids on the team.
“Out of all the extracurriculars, it helps prepare them best for later on in life. It’s all about communication and dealing with failure, sometimes time and time again. But they work through that.
“There are so many life lessons learned year after year, season after season,” he continued. “By the time they graduate, they are well-prepared to move on to their next stage of life.”
—
Rock Ridge speakers going to State are: Eli Boe, (discussion); Azalea Ray, (extemporaneous speaking); Brennan Muhich, (great speeches); Sophie Statsman and Saige Widmer, (duo interpretation); Alex Hartmark, (creative); Abbie Sundich, (discussion); Ellie Norvitch, (extemporaneous reading); Tyler Schriber, (extemporaneous speaking); Alley Anderson, (serious interpretation of drama); Dylan Celley, (serious interpretation of poetry); and Jaelyn Wright, (serious interpretation of prose).
