For eight straight speech seasons in a row, Virginia (now Rock Ridge) high school speakers have dominated Section 7A, earning yet another championship in 2022.
“Our team has worked extremely hard to get to this point, and our pride in them is not limited by awards and ranks,” said head coach Jason Ness, in a press release Monday. “Speech teaches life skills and instills the confidence and tools to represent oneself with poise, humility, and a quiet pride.”
Assistant coach Kaiti Rigstad added, "It has been such an honor both to watch each speaker grow over the season and to grow as a coach right alongside the team. Each and every speaker has accomplished so much over the season."
Leading the team at the Section 7A contest were the following five champions in their respective categories: Eli Boe, Discussion; Azalea Ray, Extemporaneous Speaking; Brennan Muhich, Great Speeches; Sophie Statsman and Saige Widmer, Duo Interpretation.
The following students also advanced to the State contest: Alex Hartmark, Creative; Abbie Sundich, Discussion; Ellie Norvitch, Extemporaneous Reading; Tyler Schriber, Extemporaneous Speaking; Alley Anderson, Serious Interpretation of Drama; Dylan Celley, Serious Interpretation of Poetry; and Jaelyn Wright, Serious Interpretation of Prose.
State Speech Qualifiers
Other team members who contributed to the Section 7A win: Jake Bradach (finalist), Rebecca Muster (finalist), Daisy Borden (finalist), Caterina Mutarelli (finalist), Chrisy Louks (finalist), Jase Mutaszak (finalist), and Apres Surla (finalist), along with Marian Louks, Savanna Burnes, and Sophia Peterson.
Coach Ness added further insight into the dynamics of teamwork, “Our team has shown its veterans polishing their skills as they approach their adulthood, and its young speakers eagerly seeking to learn from these veterans before the seniors graduate. This camaraderie and knowledge-transfer results in accomplishing massive success and a connection among our speech students across grades 6 through 12.”
With this amazing group of students representing Rock Ridge High School, we are certain to make our voices heard at the Minnesota State High School League State Tournament on April 22 and 23.
