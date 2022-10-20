Eight candidates will be seeking four seats on the Rock Ridge School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.
In District 1 (formerly Eveleth-Gilbert), challenger Mike Pariseau will face incumbents Pollyann Sorcan, Mathew Sjoberg and John Uhan for the two, four-year seats that are available.
In District 2 (formerly Virginia), challengers Murray Anderson, Shaun Hainey and Lisa Westby will take on incumbent Nicole Culbert-Dahl for two more four-year seats that are available.
The election will transition the board from nine members down to seven members. Incumbents Tom Tammaro and Stacy Scholz did not seek re-election.
All of the candidates were offered a chance to comment for this story, each given the same set of questions and parameters. The following are their unedited answers.
—
District 1
Pollyann Sorcan
Background/experience:
I have served five non-consecutive terms totaling 20 and spanning 40 years on the Eveleth, Eveleth-Gilbert, and Rock Ridge School Boards that include two school consolidations and numerous bonding referendums. My public service has afforded me vast experience regarding all facets of school management and wide-range knowledge on educational issues. I have served on numerous local, regional, state, and national boards and committees including the Minnesota Department of Education’s Academic Standards Committee for Language Arts and the U. S. Department of Education’s National Forum on Education Statistics (NFES).
Why are you running for this particular office?
My long-standing interest and involvement in education continues. I believe that my education-related experience and knowledge have value in helping to ensure the proper fulfillment of the statutory duties vested in the School Board to “superintend and manage the schools of the district; adopt rules for their organization, government, and instruction; keep registers; and prescribe textbooks and courses of study” as enumerated in MN Statutes, 123B.09, Subds. 1, 8.
What do you see as the 3 major issues at Rock Ridge and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Fiscal accountability is a core duty of a school board member but school finance is complicated. If re-elected, I will continue to advocate for more complete and detailed financial information so that board members can make well-informed financial decisions. I would, also, strongly advocate for more in-depth training for school board members than the minimally required training in school finance under MN Statutes 123B.09, Subd. 2. In addition, I would solicit the vast financial management assistance and training opportunities for school boards available from the Minnesota Department of Education as afforded under MN. Statutes 127A.19.
Community involvement in academic excellence and accountability is important. Since consolidation and previously, the school boards have not established functioning District Advisory Committees “to ensure active community participation in all phases of planning and improving the instruction and curriculum” as required by MN Statutes, 120B.11, Subd. 3. Among other duties, a District Advisory Committee is to make academic recommendations to the School Board. To the extent possible, District Advisory Committees are to include “teachers, parents, support staff, students, and other community residents” where “parents and other community members shall include at least two-thirds of advisory committee membership.” I have continually pressed for the establishment and operation of such required committee and, if re-elected, will continue to do so.
Under Minnesota’s Parental Curriculum Review statute, 120B.20, parents have the right to review the content of instructional material and request alternative instruction for their children if they object to the material’s content. School Districts are to develop procedures for such curriculum review. Also, federal law provides for parental review of surveys of students containing certain sensitive information and for parental notification of their right to opt their children out before survey administration, according to the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA). If re-elected, I will work to ensure that a clear and thorough curriculum review policy is established and that other rights of parents and students are safeguarded.
Closing statement: There are a multitude of instances over an extended period of time of disrespectful and adverse treatment of District stakeholders by school officials during school board meetings and privately. More egregious, free speech rights have, blatantly, been infringed. I and others have tried to stop such conduct without success. Those who allow injustice are equally culpable as those who commit the injustice. I believe that if I and Mike Pariseau (on the Eveleth-Gilbert ballot) and Nicole Culbert-Dahl and Lisa Westby (on the Virginia ballot) are elected, the disrespectful treatment and free speech infringement will end and that other positive changes will occur.
—
Mathew “Chipper’’ Sjoberg
Background/experience:
I am Matt Sjoberg, a fourth generation native of the Iron Range who grew up in Hoyt Lakes. After graduating from UMD I worked in banking and finance in the Twin Cities for 8 years before returning to the Iron Range in 1991 to take a job at the IRRRB, where I currently serve as the Executive Director of Development - responsible for all public and private financing programs. I am married to Kathy and we have three children who are graduates of EG High School - Madelyn ‘13 (special ed teacher in Cities), John ‘17 (teacher at MIB) and Joe ‘19 (sr. engineering student at UMD).
Why are you running for this particular office?
I chose to run for the EG School Board in 2018 as I could see the incredible opportunities for our young people as result of parochial walls crumbling, due to the leadership and foresight of stakeholders in both the EG and Virginia districts. I have a history of public service and felt my unique combination of experience, particularly in public finance, and skills could contribute to the process. While we have accomplished a great deal, the next several years are going to be very critical in the development of our district.
What do you see as the 3 major issues at Rock Ridge and if elected how do you plan to address them?
We face a challenging financial environment - both from capital and operating perspectives. As far as the construction budget goes, we must continue to tow the line on costs while aggressively pursuing alternative funding sources. Repurposing our surplus schools, through financially viable options, should also be part of the solution. The operational budget should improve as our facilities come on line and we reinforce our position as the district of choice in our area, but we need to remain diligent in keeping costs in line. Second, it is imperative we successfully integrate the academy model into our curriculum over the next several years. Finally, we need strong leadership as we continue the process of coming together.
Closing statement: I am proud to have played a small role in what our communities have collectively accomplished in the last several years. I believe that we have created even greater opportunities for future generations of young people in the Quad Cities and surrounding area. I humbly ask for your support to allow me an opportunity to continue to help guide this journey.
—
John Uhan
Background/experience:
Biological Information: I was born and raised in Eveleth graduating from Eveleth-Gilbert High school in 1993. I furthered my education at Mesabi Range Community College and St. Scholastica graduating with an Associate of Arts Degree and Bachelor of Arts degree in Management. My wife, Hillary, and I reside in Eveleth with our 2 boys; Tate, who is a junior at
Rock Ridge and Sam, who is in the early childhood program at the Laurentian Elementary. I am a territory manager for Forklifts of Minnesota covering all of northeastern Minnesota.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am excited for the future of the Rock Ridge School District, and I want to see this construction project all the way through to the end.
We’ve opened one new school so far with two more to go. It has been rewarding to watch these new facilities become a reality as they near completion.
What do you see as the 3 major issues at Rock Ridge and if elected how do you plan to address them?
A) I think the biggest issue going forward is our construction and operating budgets. Record inflation has caused us to change our course a bit on our construction project and declining enrollment had a negative impact to our operating budget. If elected, I will continue to keep a mindful eye on both of these to make sure we are spending responsibly while addressing the needs of the district. My hope is that we will start to attract additional students with all that we will have to offer when the project is completed.
B) The academy style curriculum is an issue that will need to be an immediate topic for the new board. This is a completely new style of education for this district, and I want to be sure we deliver on what we told the voters prior to the referendum vote. The new high school is designed for this way of instruction, the teachers are excited, and now it is up to the administration to create a course catalog that will give our students the best opportunity for success post-graduation.
C) Lastly, I think there is still some work to do to bring these three communities together. The referendum/consolidation/construction has been a huge undertaking by all the stakeholders, and there have been some minor speed bumps along the way, but that is to be expected. I am very proud of all of that was accomplished in my first four years on the board and I am hopeful that once we transition into the new high school, we can ease the doubts of any skeptics. I firmly believe we will have the nicest school in the state.
Closing statement: I have kids in the district, as do a lot of my friends, and I want the best for them. I feel passionate about giving the kids on the Iron Range the same opportunities as schools in the metro, both in academics and athletics. I have proven to be a responsible, responsive, and levelheaded board member, and will continue to do so if reelected.
—
Mike Pariseau
Background/experience:
I do not have much experience in politics. I am, however, well versed in the programs and politics going on in education nationally. I am also aware of current curriculums used most commonly and some alternatives that are shown to have great results. I am a fast learner and passionate about proper education.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running for this office mostly because I feel like parents and citizens have lost their voice on the board after the election. I would like to offer more opportunities for parents to speak out. Secondly I want to be more involved with my child's education.
What do you see as the 3 major issues at Rock Ridge and if elected how do you plan to address them?
The first major issue I see as most important is the fact that the citizens voice is shut out of the discussions on the board unless it follows a certain narrative.
The second most important part is to play a role in ensuring our children have the most effective curriculum available.
The third is the recent movement around the nation to teach kids discrimination based on race and sexual education for kids in grades k-4. I want to ensure this never happens in our school and that subjects are appropriate and free of discrimination.
Closing statement:
I want to be available to all people in my district, especially those I disagree with. I believe the answers to our problems often lay in the middle of disagreement.
—
District 2
Murray Anderson
Background/experience:
Hello! My name is Murray Anderson. I am seeking your vote for a position on the Rock Ridge School Board.
Personal and experience;
• Five years of service on the Virginia, Joint Powers, and Rock Ridge school boards. This included leadership and appointed committee positions.
• Married 40 years, two sons and daughter-in-laws, and six grandchildren.
• After high school, BA degrees in Elem. Ed., Health Ed., Physical Education, and Masters in Ath. Admin.
• Teaching career of 36 years.
• President and negotiator of Hibbing United Educators-Ed. MN.
• Coach and official.
• Appointed to MSHSL Region 7A committee.
Why are you running for this particular office?
After retiring as an educator I realized I could still help students reach success as an active and committed school board member.
My decisions are thoughtful and information based. Information from many sources; students, staff, committees, our public, MSBA guidelines and state/federal organizations. Many decisions affecting the district fall under the axiom of; “Hard Decisions are Hard!”
As a past board member, I had no hidden agenda nor was I supported/influenced by groups that desired specific outcomes regarding decisions. My actions followed the policies of MSBA regarding ethics and acting as a team. Board members must be in our buildings. We need to see what is taking place to truly live the statement, “What is best for all of the students.”
What do you see as the 3 major issues at Rock Ridgeand if elected how do you plan to address them?
Our district is not immune to the problems facing most school districts in addressing student mental health. Recently the district has hired several mental health counselors. We must remain vigilant though in providing our staff with all the information and tools needed to help students.
We need to continue the curriculum discussion. This discussion must recognize the state requirements while meeting the requirements for the new Academy style curriculum at Rock Ridge High School.
An underlying problem is student nutrition within our district. Talk to our teachers or counselors, it is affecting student learning at all levels. We must secure grants/programs to help our students.
Closing statement: Many positive, quality accomplishments have happened over the past years affecting the education of our students in our district. There will be challenges ahead. With research, information and cooperation they will be solved.
Being a Rock Ridge School Board member is not a right but a privilege, a distinct privilege given by the voters. Thank you for reading my reasons and qualifications for seeking this school board position. I would truly appreciate your vote on Nov. 8th!
—
Nicole Culbert-Dahl
Background/experience:
I am a Virginia native and graduated from VHS in 1992. My husband Bill (a Mesabi East graduate) and I have been married for 22 years and share three children: Gavin (18), Ava (15), Aiden (9). After attending U of M, I worked at a Twin Cities corporate staffing company, as their human resource director. I also lead a charity golf event that raised money for Children’s Hospital Cardiac Unit. Bill and I returned to Virginia in 2007. It was very important, to us, to raise our kids here and to be around our family. I am presently a licensed Realtor and current School Board Member.
Why are you running for this particular office:
I have 2 children currently attending school at Rock Ridge, as well as nieces and a nephew there. Their education is a priority for me, and parents are underrepresented on the board. I offer a different perspective. Running for school board is one way I can try to make positive changes within the district and our community and give parents better representation.
What do you see as the 3 major issues at Rock Ridge and if elected, how do you plan to address them?
Financial Accountability: I will make sure that we stay within budget, be fiscally responsible, and effectively communicate progress within our communities.
Opening new district facilities: I will work with administration, faculty, students and parents on a carefully developed phased plan, ensuring a smooth transition and merger into the new Rock Ridge facilities. I am very excited for all the new opportunities students will receive. Our future is bright!
Public distrust of district administration and school board: (1) Ensure the board is adhering to proper meeting protocol. (2) Make certain all district policy, decisions, budgets and curriculum are transparent and available to the public. (3) Engage the public with ample time and opportunity for input. Through these measures the district can begin to restore confidence and trust. I have worked hard to be transparent on the board and will continue to do so. I try my best to answer each email, call or messages I receive.
Closing Statement: I have been on the board for less than a year now. I take my position seriously and work hard at collecting information and making informed decisions. It has definitely been a learning curve, as it is much different to actually be on the board than what I perceived. But, I truly respect the position and feel honored to be on the board. I am open and honest and I want to make sure that parent’s and citizen’s voices are heard. They will never be ignored by me.
—
Shaun Hainey
Background/experience?
I'm Shaun Hainey. I live in Pike Township with my wife Cassandra and four children (ages 4, 7, 12, 14). I work for the county appraising real estate and am a proud AFSCME member.
I'm asking for your vote for Rock Ridge school board not just as an invested parent, but as someone who passionately believes our single highest potential as a community seeking a vibrant economic future comes from a robust education system focused on fostering problem solving, creativity, critical thinking, and hands on experience as we prepare the next generation to be productive citizens.
Why are you running for this particular office?
Education has always been a top priority for me, so school board is a natural fit. I believe passionately in education because it’s an equalizer that can bring opportunity to an entire generation regardless of their resources at home. I was fortunate enough to have brothers that taught me enough about the trades that I do my own automotive, electrical, and plumbing work, and I want to make sure that everyone has access to a well-rounded education that includes so much more than books and tests whether they use it around the house or make it a profitable career.
What do you see as the 3 major issues at Rock Ridge and if elected how do you plan to address them?
1. Transition to the academies model:
A lot of promises have been made regarding the academies - actually making the transition to a new learning model will take a lot of work. The best results will come with broad input and participation. The success of the project-based learning model largely depends on building relationships within the community. It’s important to maximize the potential synergy that exists to benefit local businesses, give real-world hands-on opportunities to students, and help create connections that will keep kids from thinking they need to leave the area to find a good paying job.
2. Support for Educators, Students, Families:
Off the top of my head, I can think of three educators that had a profound impact on my life. Those teachers were able to be there for me when I needed them most because they weren’t drained dry themselves. When people feel over-worked and under appreciated they aren’t able to live to their full potential. We need to work with educators to hear from them what they need to best educate and support our students. From administrators to students and families, I want everyone to feel well supported enough that they are able to live and perform to their full potential.
3. Communication, Engagement, and Trust:
I lump these together as they are inseparable. I have the ability and the will to ask tough questions to get at the heart of issues. I want people to have more than an opportunity to throw in their two cents when the issues get heated. I want parents, educators, and especially students to have a place at the table as often as possible. I have a strong background in technology and plan to use that to leverage opportunities for the public to give feedback and participate in the process. People are more likely to trust a process that they have had a genuine opportunity to be a part of. True democracy is possible at the local level – let’s see how close we can come.
Closing statement: We cannot foresee the struggles our children will face. What we can know is that we have come together as a community to foster the formation of these future leaders, these stewards of our resources and each other, to the best of our ability. I come to the table with innovative ideas including exploring revenue streams outside of taxes and bonding - the kind of creative problem solving our district needs. Please vote Shaun Hainey November 8.
—
Lisa Westby
Background/experience
I have proudly been a part of this community for over 40 years, having recently retired after working as a nurse and supervisor in our local hospital.
Why are you running for this particular office?
My children enjoyed a fulfilling school life on the Iron Range. They received an education that equipped them to go to college and find rewarding careers that suited them. But things have turned for the worse since my kids graduated. That's why I'm running for school board; to return our area's tradition of providing our youth with a quality education and knowledge for highly-skilled trades employment in the area.
What do you see as the 3 major issues at Rock Ridge and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Our children are the greatest investment we will ever make. As a parent and grandparent, I consider it a humbling responsibility--not to be taken lightly. I will approach the school board with the same disciplined approach and bring the board's focus back on our students, their parents and the taxpayer.
Our public education system has lost its way. It no longer focuses on the needs of our children, lacks respect for parents, and prioritizes everything but the fundamentals. I will bring a renewed emphasis on our kids and will ensure transparency for parents and respect for all members of the community. I will insist that parents' voices are an integral part of our decision making process.
I am proud of our history of quality education and will make every decision based on what is best for the learning opportunity for our students. Further, I will work with the school and local government partners to achieve fiscal efficiency as a good steward of local taxpayer dollars.
Closing statement: I would love the opportunity to serve you, our students, and our community. I humbly ask for your vote on November 8th to ensure the Iron Range is a place our children and grandchildren can thrive - in this great area we all call home.
